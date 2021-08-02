Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 3 August.

India continued to win hearts on the 10th day of Tokyo Olympics 2020 as the Rani Rampal-led women's hockey team pulled off a historic 1-0 triumph over powerhouse Australia to enter the semi-finals for the first time in the Olympics.

The Indian team entered the quarter-final meeting at the Oi Hockey Stadium as underdogs, especially since the Aussies had topped Pool B after scoring 13 goals and conceding only one. India, on the other hand, began their campaign with three consecutive defeats and only made it to the quarters after beating Ireland and South Africa.

The pre-game billing, however, hardly mattered on match day as Gurjit Kaur's second quarter goal coupled with the grit displayed by goalkeeper Savita and the defenders ensured the Indian team notched up one of its greatest victories yet, setting up a semi-final clash with Argentina and keeping their hopes of a maiden Olympic medal alive in the process.

Come Tuesday, another Indian hockey team will have the attention of a billion-plus audience when the men's side captained by Manpreet Singh take on Belgium in the first semi-final. The team had earlier pulled off a 3-1 win over Great Britain in the quarter-final to enter the Olympic semi-finals for the first time in 49 years, and will have its sights set on its first medal in the world's biggest sporting event since Moscow 1980.

Also in action on Tuesday are javelin thrower Annu Rani and shot-putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor. Earlier on Monday, discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur had finished a creditable sixth in her maiden Olympic appearance with her best throw of 63.70m.

In wrestling, Sonam Malik will be in action in the women's 62kg category.

Following is India's schedule on the eleventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on the 11th day of competitions on Tuesday.

Athletics

— Annu Rani in women's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:50am IST.

— Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men's shot put Qualification Group A: 3:45am IST.

Hockey

— India vs Belgium in men's semifinal: 7:00am IST.

Wrestling

— Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women's 62kg. Seventh bout after 8:30am IST start.

With inputs from PTI