That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, a day that saw Manipuri weightlifter Mirabai Chanu open India’s account at the Games with a silver medal, becoming only the second Indian to win an Olympic medal in that sport after Karnam Malleswari in Sydney 2000. The day also saw the Indian men’s hockey team get off to a winning start against New Zealand in a thriller, Manika Batra and Suthirtha Mukherjee register wins in the women’s singles table tennis, Sumit Nadal beat Denis Istomin in tennis men’s singles. The day also had some disappointments in store, as was the case with the highly-rated Saurabh Chaudhary finishing 7th in men’s 10m air pistol, boxer Vikas Krishan bowing out after a loss and the Indian women’s hockey team getting thrashed by Netherlands.
Here’s hope India adds to its medal tally on Sunday, which will see paddlers Batra, G Sathiyan as well as shooters Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal as the Indians in action early morning. For now, it’s time for us to bid you all sayonara!