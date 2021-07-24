live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights, Day 1: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver; Netherlands thrash India 5-1 in women's hockey

Follow live blog for scores and updates from Tokyo Olympics 2020 as Indian contingent eyes glory.

July 24, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights, Day 1: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver; Netherlands thrash India 5-1 in women's hockey

File image of Vikas Krishan. AP

18:57 (ist)

18:35 (ist)

18:28 (ist)

18:23 (ist)

18:11 (ist)

17:57 (ist)

17:27 (ist)

17:25 (ist)

14:08 (ist)

Table Tennis - Women's Singles

What a response from Sutirtha! She's up 6-0 in the fifth game, she's giving it everything she's got here. Three points apiece, and it's 9-3. Can Sutirtha hold on here? YES SHE CAN! 11-3 and she makes it 3-2 in this match.
12:54 (ist)

Table Tennis - Women's Singles

Manika Batra needs just one more game to wrap this match up. Ho again starts the brighter, finding herself in a 3-5 lead. The pair continue to trade blows, until Batra levels at 8-8. All Batra after that, and she wins the game to 11-9 to seal the match.
12:14 (ist)

Shooting 10m Air Pistol Final

Disappointing and early finish for Saurabh Chaudhary in the final. Posts a score of 137.4 for a seventh place finish
12:01 (ist)

Badminton men's doubles

Seventh match point for India after the Taipei pair err in trying to push the shuttle deep. MATCH! India win! Shetty is on the floor in celebration and that is a very, very nervous win. They start Group A with a 21-16, 16-21, 27-25 victory
12:00 (ist)

Weightlifting - Women's 49Kg

Zhihui is too good at the moment. She completes a 116kg lift. Mirabai Chanu to attempt 117. She's already assured of silver, so it's all about setting an Olympic record. Oh, shecan't do it, but still, MIRABAI CHANU HAS WON OLYMPIC SILVER!
11:52 (ist)

Weightlifting - Women's 49Kg

Mirabai Chanu comes into the clean and jerk at a weight of 110 kg. If she can complete this, she should be a shoo-in for silver at the very least. Zhihui Hou has lifted 109 already. CHANU LIFTS 110!
11:47 (ist)

Tennis men's singles

Sumit Nagal beats Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 to progress from the first round. He was a set and 5-2 at one stage but made to do it the hard way. Next up: Daniil Medvedev (ROC). And a historic moment too. Nagal is the first Indian man to reach the second round of tennis at Olympics since Leander Paes in 1996
11:19 (ist)

Archery -  mixed team quarter-final

Poor start by Pravin Jadhav. He hits a six! Deepika follows it up with a 9. 

The Korean pair hit a combined 15. 

Pravin and Deepika finish with two 9s. Kim hits a 10 and then An San completes the victory with a 9. 

The Koreans are through to the semi-finals. 
10:59 (ist)

Men's singles Badminton

Misha Zilberman beats B Sai Praneeth 21-17, 21-15 and that's a result no one saw coming. On match point, Zilberman stumbles as he tries to play a shot. He has a heavily strapped up knee and seemed to have jerked it while coming up. Praneeth saves one more match point but not another. Zilberman pounces on an attempted drop shot with a thumping smash
10:57 (ist)

Weightlifting - Women's 49 Kg

Mirabai Chanu's first attempt was a successful 84 kg. She'll be going for 87 now. She does it with ease, she shows great stability and core control there, what an athlete she is!
10:52 (ist)

Weightlifting - Women's 49 Kg

Mirabai Chanu is out for her first snatch attempt, and she begins with 84 kg! She's starting with a pretty heavy weight, and she does ever so well to complete the lift. She  was struggling for a second, but she stays strong and eases through.
10:34 (ist)

Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification

Strong, strong performance from Saurabh Chaudhary to finish this qualification round.

He records a 97 in the last series and ends with a total of 586. There's still a couple of shooters who could finish above him, depending on results.
10:26 (ist)

Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification

Another incredible series from Saurabh Chaudhary!

His score is 98, after he shot 🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟9️⃣9️⃣!

Unfortunately, with an overall score of 489, an Olympic record is out of reach, but he won't be too bothered about that.
10:14 (ist)

Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification

A perfect score from Saurabh Chaudhary!

🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟!

He's up into second place with that 100, and is in a great position at the moment.
10:05 (ist)

Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification

Another 98 for Saurabh Chaudhary!

The Indian shooter continues his march up the leaderboard, and he's in the qualifying slots now in fifth place. His average at the moment is 9.700!
09:54 (ist)

Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification

Saurabh Chaudhary puts in an excellent performance in the second series to put himself within touching distance of the qualifying slots. With an average of 9.650, his scores are trending upwards at the moment.
09:13 (ist)

Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles

Lin and Cheng of the Chinese Taipei are in no mood to stick around any longer than needed. Lin just raises his levels effortlessly and powers them into a 7-0 lead. Kamal and Batra draw a couple of points back for 8-2. Some fight from the Indians, and it's 10-4, but Cheng wraps up with a backhand down the line. The Indians are eliminated in four games. 
08:30 (ist)

Men's hockey

India beat New Zealand 3-2 in their first group game at Tokyo Olympics. Rupinder Pal Singh scored from a penalty stroke and Harmanpreet Singh bagged a brace with penalty corners. Kane Russell and Stephen Jenness on the scoresheet for New Zealand
08:27 (ist)

Judo - Women's -48kg

Great start from Shushila Devi, she matches Eva Csernoviczki hold for hold in the first couple of minutes. It's a bit of a stalemate at the moment, as both try to get a good grip on their opponents. Eva Csernoviczki is finding it very difficult at the moment and halfway trough, we're still 0-0. Oh, Eva Csernoviczki has made her move, and she has Shushila Devi pinned! She manages to hold her down for 20 seconds, and it's ippon! Devi's Tokyo Olympic journey comes to an end, but she'd done very well to make it this far.
07:55 (ist)

CHINA WIN FIRST GOLD OF TOKYO 2020!

Yang Qian of China has won the first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics. In a shootoff in Women's 10m Air Rifle, she scores 251.8 points for a new Final Olympic Record
06:20 (ist)

Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification

Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan don't make the medal round in Women's 10m Air Rifle. Elavenil finishes 16th with a score of 626.5, Apurvi 36th with 621.9. Cutoff set at 628.5. Jeanette Hegg Duestad sets Qualifying Olympic Record with 632.9 and misses the World Record by 1.1!
06:16 (ist)

Archery - Mixed Team

It's the Chinese Taipei to go first, and they manage a 10 and a 9. Pravin Jadhav then hits a 9. Oh no, Deepika Kumari's arrow flies wide for an 8. Chia-En Lin fires in an eight as well! Chih-Chun hits a 9. Jadhav follows up with a perfect 10, and Deepika can wrap this up! She hits a 10 and India are in the quarter-finals! 
04:56 (ist)

India preview for Tokyo Olympics

Mirabai Chanu buckled under pressure in Rio. Vinesh Phogat suffered a tragic injury. Vikas Krishan Yadav had seen his result change overnight in London. Before action kicks in, and comes in thick and fast, why not quickly read Amit Kamath's, our correspondent in Tokyo, preview for India at the Olympics?

READ: Heavy weight of expectations on Indians again

04:43 (ist)

Day 1 India schedule

Archery:

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav vs Chia-En Lin and Chih-Chun Tang (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00 am IST.

Bronze Medal Match: 12:55 pm IST.

Gold Medal Match: 1:15 pm IST.

Badminton:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Shetty Chirag) vs Yang Lee/Chi-Lin Wang (Chinese Taipei) in Men's Doubles Group A match: 8:50 am IST.

B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (Israel) in Men's Singles Group D match: 9:30 am IST

Boxing:

Vikash Krishan vs Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa (JPN): 69kg Round of 32 match: 3:54 pm IST.

Hockey:

India vs New Zealand in Men's Pool A match: 6:30 am IST

India vs Netherlands in Women's Pool A match: 5:15 pm IST

Judo:

Likmabam Sushila Devi vs Eva Csernoviczki (Hungary) in Women's 48kg Round of 32 elimination bout: 10th bout after 7:30 am start.

Rowing:

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Heat 2: 7:30 am IST.

Shooting:

Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan in Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 5:00am IST

Women's 10m Air Rifle Final: 7:15am IST

Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary in Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 9:30am IST

Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 12 pm IST

Table Tennis:

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra vs Yun Ju Lin and Ching Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Doubles Round of 16 match: 8:30 am IST.

Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho (Great Britain) in Women's Singles Round 1 match 12:15 pm IST.

Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstroem of Sweden in Women's Singles Round 1 match 1:00 pm IST.

Tennis:

Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) in Men's Singles Round 1 match: 2nd match after 7:30 am IST start.

Weightlifting:

Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg: 10:20 am IST.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 24, 2021 - 20:07 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, a day that saw Manipuri weightlifter Mirabai Chanu open India’s account at the Games with a silver medal, becoming only the second Indian to win an Olympic medal in that sport after Karnam Malleswari in Sydney 2000. The day also saw the Indian men’s hockey team get off to a winning start against New Zealand in a thriller, Manika Batra and Suthirtha Mukherjee register wins in the women’s singles table tennis, Sumit Nadal beat Denis Istomin in tennis men’s singles. The day also had some disappointments in store, as was the case with the highly-rated Saurabh Chaudhary finishing 7th in men’s 10m air pistol, boxer Vikas Krishan bowing out after a loss and the Indian women’s hockey team getting thrashed by Netherlands.

Here’s hope India adds to its medal tally on Sunday, which will see paddlers Batra, G Sathiyan as well as shooters Manu Bhaker  and Yashaswini Deswal as the Indians in action early morning. For now, it’s time for us to bid you all sayonara!

July 24, 2021 - 19:25 (IST)

India, at the end of Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, find themselves at the 12th position thanks to Mirabai Chanu's silver medal in the women's 49kg event in weightlifting.

Click here to check out the full medal table for Tokyo 2020

July 24, 2021 - 19:10 (IST)

India begin Day 2 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics hoping to add to their medal tally after getting their account opened by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver in the women's 49kg event. PV Sindhu, G Sathiyan, MC Mary Kom are some of the Indian sporting stars who will be action on Sunday.

Here's the full schedule of events Indian athletes will be participating in on Day 2 of Tokyo 2020

July 24, 2021 - 18:57 (IST)

FULL TIME: Netherlands 5-1 India


India appeared to be punching above their weight after Rampal's equaliser, and hopes of holding the top-ranked Dutch side to a draw, or ending up winners were high at half time. But second half goals from van Geffen, Albers, Matla and van Maasakker helped Netherlands boss the remainder of the game, and show why they are such a highly-rated team and are strong favourites to finish with gold medals around their necks.


Rough start for the Indian team in the women's hockey campaign, but the possibility of mounting a comeback from here certainly isn't impossible.

July 24, 2021 - 18:35 (IST)

GOAL! Netherlands 5-1 India

The second half of the game couldn't be any more different from the first, as the Dutch convert yet another penalty corner thanks to Caia Jacqueline van Maasakker's 52nd minute strike, increasing the gulf between the two sides by four goals. India, on the other hand, will hope to net a goal or two to salvage some pride.

July 24, 2021 - 18:28 (IST)

GOAL! Netherlands 4-1 India

Netherlands are back to their dominant best in the third quarter and are showing why they are the top-ranked side in the world, as Frederique Matla sends the ball scorching past Savita with a powerful strike just a minute after Albers' second goal.

Netherlands lead India 4-1 at the end of the third quarter, and it looks a one-way street from here

July 24, 2021 - 18:23 (IST)

GOAL! Netherlands 3-1 India

The Dutch net another with two minutes left in Q3 as Felice Albers scores a second, deftly putting the ball past Savita.

July 24, 2021 - 18:11 (IST)

GOAL! Netherlands 2-1 India

The Dutch make the most of the penalty corner in the third minute of Q3, as Margot van Geffen helps restore the lead. The second PC of the quarter awarded to the Dutch, and they have finally made it count this time.

July 24, 2021 - 18:06 (IST)

The third quarter is underway, and goalkeeper Savita, who has been enjoying a fine day in office so far, pulls off another save a couple of minutes after start of play

July 24, 2021 - 17:57 (IST)

End of Quarter 2: Nethelands 1-1 India

Indian goalkeeper Savita has been superb in front of the posts with her three saves so far in the game, as the two teams remain locked at 1-1 at the halfway stage in the opening Pool A encounter. Additionally, Netherlands' Laura Nunnink has been shown a green card in the second quarter.

This has been a spirited fight so far from the Indians against the world No 1 side.

Day 1 preview: India's day at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympic gets underway with the Women's 10m Air Rifle qualifying featuring Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan. Soon after, mixed team archers will be in action followed by the men's hockey team against New Zealand.

Also in action today: Shushila Devi in Women's 48kg judo; Arjun Lal, Arvind Singh in men's lightweight double sculls rowing; table tennis events featuring Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Manika Batra, Achanta Sharath Kamal. On the badminton court, men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will get their campaign underway, as will men's singles player B Sai Praneeth.

After her disappointment at the Rio Olympics, Mirabai Chanu will try to overturn the pressure of results in women's weightlifting event in Group A final.

Continuing with shooting, youngsters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma will carry India's hopes in the 10m Air Pistol qualifying.

Later in the day, boxer Vikas Krishan will face Quincy Okazawa of Japan in his first bout of the Tokyo Olympics. Rest of the Indian boxers originally scheduled to compete today were given a bye in the first round.

The day draws to a close for India in the hockey field. Rani Rampal will lead the women's team against Netherlands in their first group fixture.

July 24, 2021

