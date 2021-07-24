18:57 (ist)

FULL TIME: Netherlands 5-1 India



India appeared to be punching above their weight after Rampal's equaliser, and hopes of holding the top-ranked Dutch side to a draw, or ending up winners were high at half time. But second half goals from van Geffen, Albers, Matla and van Maasakker helped Netherlands boss the remainder of the game, and show why they are such a highly-rated team and are strong favourites to finish with gold medals around their necks.



Rough start for the Indian team in the women's hockey campaign, but the possibility of mounting a comeback from here certainly isn't impossible.