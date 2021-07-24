The Indian weightlifter opened the medal account for India at the Tokyo Olympics after winning silver in the 49 kg category. Here's how the country celebrated the feat.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, remember the name. The Indian weightlifter opened the medal account for India at the Tokyo Olympics after winning silver in the 49 kg category.

She lifted a combined total of 202 kg – best of 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk attempt.

China's Hou Zhihui won the gold with a total lift of 210 kg, which became an Olympic record. Her best in snatch attempt was 94 kg and she lifted 116 kg in her final attempt in clean and jerk.

Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah took home the bronze.

After Karnam Malleswari's bronze at the Sydney Games, Mirabai Chanu's silver is India's second Olympic medal in weightlifting.

Mirabai was under intense pressure as she was counted as one of the favourites to clinch a medal for her country. The sensational effort certainly exorcised the ghosts of Rio 2016 where she failed to log a single legitimate lift.

Here's how twitter reacted to the memorable moment:

! ‍♀️ Absolutely amazing display of weightlifting. The way you have transformed yourself after your injury and clinched a historic silver for #TeamIndia is absolutely stupendous. You have made very proud. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/pacYIgQ7LK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 24, 2021

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2021

Mirabai Chanu wins silver Medal in 49 kg Women's Weightlifting and made India proud

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu ! #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/kxIjsRhrrg — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) July 24, 2021

Many many Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning India’s first medal at #Tokyo2020. Such An inspiring performance that will be remembered for a long time to come and will inspire generations. Well done — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2021

Falling short of words for this smile, happiness and pride! Congratulations @mirabai_chanu #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ES30QRy2ii — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 24, 2021