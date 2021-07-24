Tokyo Olympics 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lead wishes as Mirabai Chanu opens India's haul with silver medal
The Indian weightlifter opened the medal account for India at the Tokyo Olympics after winning silver in the 49 kg category. Here's how the country celebrated the feat.
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, remember the name. The Indian weightlifter opened the medal account for India at the Tokyo Olympics after winning silver in the 49 kg category.
She lifted a combined total of 202 kg – best of 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk attempt.
China's Hou Zhihui won the gold with a total lift of 210 kg, which became an Olympic record. Her best in snatch attempt was 94 kg and she lifted 116 kg in her final attempt in clean and jerk.
Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah took home the bronze.
After Karnam Malleswari's bronze at the Sydney Games, Mirabai Chanu's silver is India's second Olympic medal in weightlifting.
Mirabai was under intense pressure as she was counted as one of the favourites to clinch a medal for her country. The sensational effort certainly exorcised the ghosts of Rio 2016 where she failed to log a single legitimate lift.
Here's how twitter reacted to the memorable moment:
! ♀️
Absolutely amazing display of weightlifting.
The way you have transformed yourself after your injury and clinched a historic silver for #TeamIndia is absolutely stupendous.
You have made very proud. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/pacYIgQ7LK
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 24, 2021
Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021
Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2021
Mirabai Chanu wins silver Medal in 49 kg Women's Weightlifting and made India proud
Congratulations @mirabai_chanu ! #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/kxIjsRhrrg
— Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) July 24, 2021
Many many Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning India’s first medal at #Tokyo2020. Such An inspiring performance that will be remembered for a long time to come and will inspire generations. Well done
— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2021
Falling short of words for this smile, happiness and pride! Congratulations @mirabai_chanu #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ES30QRy2ii
— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 24, 2021
Congratulations for a beautiful opening on medal tally @mirabai_chanu . This medal is a morale boost for our Indian contingent. Thank you for a spectacular performance…… jai hind pic.twitter.com/GY2PNMyap1
— Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) July 24, 2021
Many Many Congratulations to #Mirabai_Chanu For SILVER in women's 49kg weightlifting! ️
#Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/VWAHbXTtBW
— Amit Panghal (@Boxerpanghal) July 24, 2021
Congratulations India pic.twitter.com/Rc9VCre2T3
— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) July 24, 2021
Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu for our country’s first medal on the very first day.
India is proud of her daughter. pic.twitter.com/iv70x7s8Od
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2021
A performance that has swept the entire country in a wave of jubilation! Take a bow, @mirabai_chanu! An inspirational and confident display! Good to see our medal tally going on day 1 itself! #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #Weightlifting @KirenRijiju @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/6HyjfPUhyo
— Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) July 24, 2021
You didn't just lift weights and pick a medal there, champion. You lifted a nation that needed to find joy and you did it with the widest smile. Take a bow @mirabai_chanu #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020
— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) July 24, 2021
That's how you go into the history books!
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu - Olympic silver medallist #BestOfTokyo | #Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | @mirabai_chanu pic.twitter.com/r1wpEerN9u
— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 24, 2021
Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu Our country’s first medal at the #TokyoOlympics Take a bow pic.twitter.com/SosgcE4X3m
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 24, 2021
Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu for our country’s first medal on the very first day.
India is proud of her daughter. pic.twitter.com/iv70x7s8Od
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2021
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Celebration of human will and spirit is here, let the Games begin
The 1432-day wait is finally over. World’s best have found a way to celebrate excellence, rather poetically, in a country renowned for its resilience. Set the alarms. Mark the dates. Let the Games begin.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian judoka Sushila Devi suffers defeat in round of 32 clash
Sushila fought hard for a major part of the bout until she committed a small error, which proved to be disastrous for the Indian and cost her the match.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE, Day 1: Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal, Manika Batra into women's singles Round 2
Follow live blog for scores and updates from Tokyo Olympics 2020 as Indian contingent eyes glory.