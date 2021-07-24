Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lead wishes as Mirabai Chanu opens India's haul with silver medal

The Indian weightlifter opened the medal account for India at the Tokyo Olympics after winning silver in the 49 kg category. Here's how the country celebrated the feat.

FP Sports July 24, 2021 12:49:54 IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lead wishes as Mirabai Chanu opens India's haul with silver medal

Silver medallist India's Mirabai Chanu stands on the podium for the victory ceremony of the women's 49kg weightlifting competition. AFP

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, remember the name. The Indian weightlifter opened the medal account for India at the Tokyo Olympics after winning silver in the 49 kg category.

She lifted a combined total of 202 kg – best of 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk attempt.

China's Hou Zhihui won the gold with a total lift of 210 kg, which became an Olympic record. Her best in snatch attempt was 94 kg and she lifted 116 kg in her final attempt in clean and jerk.

Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah took home the bronze.

After Karnam Malleswari's bronze at the Sydney Games, Mirabai Chanu's silver is India's second Olympic medal in weightlifting.

Mirabai was under intense pressure as she was counted as one of the favourites to clinch a medal for her country. The sensational effort certainly exorcised the ghosts of Rio 2016 where she failed to log a single legitimate lift.

Here's how twitter reacted to the memorable moment:

Updated Date: July 24, 2021 13:17:21 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Celebration of human will and spirit is here, let the Games begin
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Celebration of human will and spirit is here, let the Games begin

The 1432-day wait is finally over. World’s best have found a way to celebrate excellence, rather poetically, in a country renowned for its resilience. Set the alarms. Mark the dates. Let the Games begin.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian judoka Sushila Devi suffers defeat in round of 32 clash
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian judoka Sushila Devi suffers defeat in round of 32 clash

Sushila fought hard for a major part of the bout until she committed a small error, which proved to be disastrous for the Indian and cost her the match.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE, Day 1: Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal, Manika Batra into women's singles Round 2
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE, Day 1: Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal, Manika Batra into women's singles Round 2

Follow live blog for scores and updates from Tokyo Olympics 2020 as Indian contingent eyes glory.