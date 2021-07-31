That's it from us here. Hope you enjoyed the Day 8 coverage. Join us tomorrow for Day 9 action. Until then, goodbye and take care.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 8 Highlights: PV Sindhu beaten by Tai Tzu-ying; Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for discus throw final
Follow live scores and updates of the events on Day 8 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our blog
Athletics, Men's long jump qualification
Attempt 1: 7.69
Attempt 2: 7.51
Attempt 3: 7.43
Badminton, Sindhu vs Tai Tzu
All over for Sindhu! Not at her best today as Tai Tzu beats her 21-18, 21-12 to enter the final of women's singles.
Badminton, Sindhu vs Tai Tzu
This is not looking good for Sindhu. Tai Tzu with a four-point advantage going to the mid-game break.
Badminton, Sindhu vs Tai Tzu
As expected, both players showing their high class quality on the court. Sindhu goes into the mid-game break with a three point advantage at 11-8 but this a close battle.
Boxing
Li Qian WINS BOUT! She wins by unanimous decision. What a commanding performance, she beats Pooja Rani 5-0. Pooja Rani struggled throughout the bout as Qian kept upping here aggression.
Hockey, 4th quarter: IND 4-3 RSA
That's it. Immense result for India as they beat South Africa to stay alive in the Games.
Hockey, 4th quarter: IND 4-3 RSA
GOAL for India and it's a hat-trick for Vandana.
The deflection from a penalty corner beats the goalkeeper. India need to protect the lead, which they didn't do it that well in previous three occasions in the match.
Hockey, 3rd quarter: IND 3-3 RSA
India dominate and score but South Africa find a way to equalise. This has been the story of the quarter and the match.
Final quarter coming up.
Hockey, 3rd quarter: IND 3-3 RSA
South Africa equalise for the third time in the match!
Nice control and finish from Marizen Marais.
Hockey, 3rd quarter: IND 3-2 RSA
Goal for India!
Again the variation doing the trick. Rani Rampal flicks it to Neha Goyal who makes no mistake in scoring the third goal.
Hockey, 2nd quarter: IND 2-2 RSA
Goal for South Africa!
They get a penalty corner with 22 second left in the quarter. Lisa-Marie's dragflick takes a defection and Erin Hunter is there at the right spot to score the goal.
Hockey, 2nd quarter: IND 2-1 RSA
GOAL for India!
The variation works for India. Deep Grace Ekka flicks it to Vandana who finishes to ensure India take the lead in the match.
Hockey, 1st quarter: IND 1-1 RSA
South Africa score!
Deft finish from Tarryn Glasby and South Africa equalise just before the end of first quarter.
Hockey, 1st quarter: IND 1-0 RSA
Goal for India!
Superb run from Navneet Kaur on the right and Vandana Katariya with a simple tap to give the lead to India.
Hockey
Another important match for Indian women's hockey team. They can't afford a defeat against South Africa else their quarter-final hopes will be done.
Athletics, discus throw
Final throw for Kamalpreet and another superb effort from her.
64.00 metres!
She qualifies for the final!
Athletics
Oh this is a very good one from Kamalpreet Kaur. She throws 63.97m in her second attempt and that moves her to the second spot.
Boxing
Amit looks dazzled against Martinez. He is trying to avoid the punches but the relentlessness is too much for him. Not sure he did his best in the final round.
And the Indian boxer is out. Yuberjen Martinez wins the bout in a 4-1 split decision.
A big blow for India.
Archery
Atanu: 9, 8, 9 - 26
Takaharu: 9, 10, 8 - 27
That's it for Atanu. Takaharu beats him 6-4 to make to the quarter-final.
Athletics, discus throw
Seema Punia is ranked 6th in Group A qualification round. She didn't breach the 64.00 metres mark, none of the athletes did, but she can still make it to the final as one of the 12 best performers.
But we will have to wait for Group B qualification to get over. Another Indian Kamapreet Kaur will be in action from the same group.
The Indian action ends for today. Overall it was a disappointing day for India.
- While Kamalpreet Kaur qualified for the women's discus throw final with a best throw of 64m, Seema Punia missed out on the qualification.
- The Indian women's hockey team kept their hopes alive of qualifying for the quarters with a 4-3 win over South Africa
- Atanu Das bowed out of the Games with a 6-4 loss against Takaharu Furukawa.
- Amit Panghal suffered a shock 4-1 defeat against Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez in the men's flyweight round of 16
- PV Sindhu lost in straight games 21-18, 21-12 to Tai Tzu Ying in badminton semis.
- Pooja Rani lost 5-0 against China's Lin Qian in the women's middleweight quarterfinal.
- India's M Sreeshankar missed out on qualifying for the Men's long jump final after finishing 13th in the qualification round.
Badminton, Sindhu vs Tai Tzu
Tai Tzu dominated her opponent and made it look really easy, espicially in the second game. Sindhu probably knew it was going to be an extremely tough task after she lost the first game.
Tai Tzu finally has a major medal. Sindhu will fight for the bronze against He Bingjiao tomorrow around 5 pm IST.
Preview Day 8: Friday was an eventful day for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020, with ace shuttler PV Sindhu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain booking semi-finals places in their respective sports. Borgohain not only advanced to the women’s welterweight semis, but also assured India a second medal, after Mirabai Chanu’s silver in weightlifting.
Meanwhile, Sindhu overcame home favourite Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in the quarter-finals, and she will face Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying in her last-four clash. It will take place at 3.20 pm IST. Tai Tzu Ying had beaten Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in the other quarter-final.
In hockey, striker Gurjant Singh scored twice as India defeated Japan 5-3 in their final Pool A game before their quarter-final clash. The Indian men will face Great Britain in their last eight clash on Sunday.
India women’s hockey team returned to winning ways to keep their quarter-final hopes alive, as Navneet Kaur scored a late winner in India’s 1-0 win over Ireland.
India had suffered three consecutive losses prior to this, so this will surely come as a morale-boosting result.
In archery, Deepika Kumari suffered a heart-breaking 0-6 loss to Korea’s An San in the women’s individual quarter-finals, while in golf, Anirban Lahiri finished round two tied at 20th place.
Boxer Amit Panghal faces Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas of Colombia in the men’s 52 kg round of 16 bout.
Boxer Pooja Rani faces China’s Li Qian in the women’s middleweight quarter-final bout on Saturday. Li Qian is an Olympic bronze medalist and two-time Asian champion.
It will be a crucial day for the women’s hockey team, who will hope for a crucial victory in their bid to reach the quarters. They face South Africa at 8.45 am IST. You can check the complete Day 8 schedule here.
