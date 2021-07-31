The Indian action ends for today. Overall it was a disappointing day for India.

- While Kamalpreet Kaur qualified for the women's discus throw final with a best throw of 64m, Seema Punia missed out on the qualification.

- The Indian women's hockey team kept their hopes alive of qualifying for the quarters with a 4-3 win over South Africa

- Atanu Das bowed out of the Games with a 6-4 loss against Takaharu Furukawa.

- Amit Panghal suffered a shock 4-1 defeat against Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez in the men's flyweight round of 16

- PV Sindhu lost in straight games 21-18, 21-12 to Tai Tzu Ying in badminton semis.

- Pooja Rani lost 5-0 against China's Lin Qian in the women's middleweight quarterfinal.

- India's M Sreeshankar missed out on qualifying for the Men's long jump final after finishing 13th in the qualification round.