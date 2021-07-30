Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 31 July.

After securing a medal in boxing, India may add one more medal to tomorrow if PV Sindhu wins her semi-final clash.

That match is slated to take place in the afternoon. Before that, in archery we will have Atanu Das taking part in quarters and of course boxer Amit Panghal making his Olympics debut as well.

Not to forget, Indian athletics' team will be in action as well with Seem Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur in women's Discuss throw, their qualifications taking place early morning.

Big day for Rani Rampal and company as well. The women's hockey team need a big win against South Africa to ensure a QF berth. South Africa have not been able to open their account so far in the competition and hopes are high for Indians to do a thrashing in their last Pool game.

Check out the full schedule of Indian athletes in action on Day 8:

Archery:

Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (Japan) in Men's Individual Pre-Quarterfinals Match: 7:18am IST

Athletics:

Seem Punia in Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A: 6:00am IST.

Kamalpreet Kaur in Women's Discus Throw Qualification- Group B: 7:25am IST.

Sreeshankar in Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group B: 3:40pm IST.

Badminton:

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) in Women's Singles semi-final Match: 3:20pm IST.

Boxing:

Amit Pangal vs Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas (Colombia) in Men's 52kg Round of 16 bout: 7:30am IST.

Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) in Women's 75kg quarter-final bout. 3:36pm IST.

Golf:

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2, which was suspended on Friday: 04:15am IST.

Hockey:

India vs South Africa in Women's Pool A Match: 8:45am IST.

Sailing:

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 10, 11 and 12: 8:35am IST.

Shooting:

Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:30am IST.