PV Sindhu in action at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. AP
Preview Day 7: Day 6 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 turned out to be a happiest for India since the opening day when Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal for the country.
PV Sindhu showed her brilliance once again, going past Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in straight games to enter the quarter-finals. The India men's hockey team marched towards the medal with 3-1 win over reigning Olympic champions Argentina and Atanu Das shone with the arrow, beating former medallist in a shoot off to move ahead as well.
There was only one disappointment in form of Mary Kom losing to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in the women’s flyweight round of 16 clash. There was more drama after the game as Mary could not believe hours later that she had lost the game.
Day 7 comes with fair share of opportunities and challenges. Sindhu will have a tough match in quarters against Akane Yamaguchi. Expect a thriller in this game.
Then tere is boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s quarter-final, Deepika Kumari’s women’s individual archery quarter-final and the India-Ireland women’s hockey game.
Not to forget, Athletics is beginning on day 7 and we will see four Indians on the first day. Avinash Sable in Men's 3000m Heat 2, MP Jabir in Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5, Dutee Chand in Women's 100m Round 1 Heats and Mixed 4x400m Relay Race will be in action in athletics.
Simranjit Kaur will be making her debut as well, against Sudaporn Seesondee from Thailand in Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout.
Fouaad Mirza will be in action in in Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2.
In shooting, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Saronbat will play in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid.