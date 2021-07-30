Follow live updates of the events on Day 7 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our blog

A poor set for Deepika. The Russian wins the fifth set and ties the score 5-5. We are going to a shoot-off.

Deepika wins the shoot-off and she's through to the next round.

She's ranked 11th and that is not enough to make it to the final.

Oh there's an 8 in the third series for Manu. Could prove to be costly. But she finishes on a strong note, shooting four 10s.

So, India's challenge in the event ends. Both Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will not make it to the final.

Manu's total score after precision and rapid rounds is 582. There are 10 shooters above her with a better score and only top eight qualify for the final. She might come down in final rankings as one more relay of shooters left to shoot in the rapid round.

Fast start by Chen Nien-chin but Lovlina shows patience and tactical superiority. The Chinese Taipei boxer is happy with her performance but judges are not impressed. Lovlina takes the second round as well in an unanimous decision.

This guarantees at least a bronze for India. Terrific boxing from Lovlina.

Lovlina Borgohain beats Chen Nien-chin in a split decision 4-1 and makes way to the semi-final.

India finally break the deadlock. Rani Rampal, the skipper provides the pass and Navneet Kaur is at the right spot to guide the ball past the Irish keeper.

That's it. India beat Ireland to stay alive in the Games. They pushed and pushed and pushed for the winner and finally beat Irish keeper Ayeisha McFerran in the 57th minute. Rani Rampal with the pass and Navneet Kaur does the rest.

An San takes the third set and wins the match 6-0.

Yamaguchi goes long as Sindhu wins the game 21-13 in 23 minutes.

PV Sindhu takes the second game and wins the match 21-13, 22-20!

India men's hockey team is up against hosts Japan. The first quarter is underway! Stay tuned for updates

PC for India and Harmanpreet scores! Gurjant with a fine pass inside the D that finds a Japanese defender. India get a PC and Harmanpreet strikes.

India's quarter this. A number of circle entries resulting in a solitary PC that India convert. India came close to doubling their lead, but the Japanese goalkeeper stood tall. Still, India 1 - Japan 0

Second quarter underway, and India's relentless pressing has seen them score again! Lovely interplay between Simranjeet and Gurjant, and the latter scores.

Lovely run there by Tanaka whose hit beats Birender Lakra and the outstretched leg of Sreejesh. Excellent field goal.

Zverev will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Karen Khachanov and Pablo Carreno Busta. Djokovic, meanwhile, is still not done with the Games as he will appear in the mixed-doubles semi-final alongside Nina Stojanovic, facing Russians Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina.

Novak Djokovic's hope of becoming the first men's player to complete a golden slam and only the second since Steffi Graf since 1988 as Alexander Zverev bounced back from a set down to win the semi-final 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

End of Quarter 3, with India holding on to their lead at the end of the 45th minute. India were awarded a PC in the dying minutes of the quarter, but fired it wide of the Japanese keeper.

Nilakanta Sharma enters the scoring sheets, guiding home a cross from Surender Singh, as India bolster their lead over the home team in Q4!

This is becoming rather one-sided in the dying minutes of the game, as Gurjant redirects a wide shot from Varun after the Indians are awarded a penalty corner halfway through the final quarter.

Already quite the high-scoring encounter, Murata nets his second after firing the ball into the empty goalpost, the Indian custodian Sreejesh having lunged to his right to take the ball out of Tanaka's possession.

Murata's second goal is a tad too late to mount a rescue for the hosts as India finish with a two-goal lead to register a third win on the trot, and continue their fightback in the men's campaign after a devastating loss to Australia to enter the quarters with momentum on their side.

Japan get the equaliser and are back in the game! Kota Watanabe fires into the Indian goal after a spirited attack, breaking through the Indian defence. Despite putting the ball into the goalpost, the referees initially award a PC and upon a second look, confirm that the ball had indeed hit the back of the net and give Japan their second goal instead.

India regain their lead almost instantly, as Shamsher gets a deflection through his stick to put the ball safely past the goalkeeper with Nilakanta providing the assist! India back on winning track right now!

Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan and Rajiv Arokia are out of the event after finishing last among the eight teams in their heat, in which Poland finish first with a time of 3:10:44, followed by Netherlands and Jamaica. The United States will not be among the teams competing in the finals as they have been disqualified.

China edge past neighbours and hosts Japan on the seventh day of competitions in the ongoing Games to finish the day at the top of the table with 38 medals, 18 of which are gold. Japan are second with 16 gold, four silver and seven bronze while the United States, the table toppers in London 2012 and Rio 2016, are third with 14 gold, 16 silver and 11 bronze.

Our LIVE blog will be up and running from 5 am tomorrow. Lots of action awaits us. A couple of medals may be possible as well for India. Good bye for now.

That brings us to the end of the seventh day of competitions in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with boxer Lovelina Borgohain ending the nation's long wait for a second medal after Mirabai Chanu's silver after defeating Chen Nien-chin in a split decision and making into the semis. It was also a good day for Indian badminton as PV Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi to enter the women's singles semi-finals, moving closer to a second consecutive Olympic medal, this time hoping to do one better than the silver she earned in Rio. And both the men and women impressed in India's hockey engagements today as they defeated hosts Japan and Ireland by margins of 5-3 and 1-0 respectively.

Preview Day 7: Day 6 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 turned out to be a happiest for India since the opening day when Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal for the country.

PV Sindhu showed her brilliance once again, going past Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in straight games to enter the quarter-finals. The India men's hockey team marched towards the medal with 3-1 win over reigning Olympic champions Argentina and Atanu Das shone with the arrow, beating former medallist in a shoot off to move ahead as well.

There was only one disappointment in form of Mary Kom losing to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in the women’s flyweight round of 16 clash. There was more drama after the game as Mary could not believe hours later that she had lost the game.

Day 7 comes with fair share of opportunities and challenges. Sindhu will have a tough match in quarters against Akane Yamaguchi. Expect a thriller in this game.

Then tere is boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s quarter-final, Deepika Kumari’s women’s individual archery quarter-final and the India-Ireland women’s hockey game.

Not to forget, Athletics is beginning on day 7 and we will see four Indians on the first day. Avinash Sable in Men's 3000m Heat 2, MP Jabir in Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5, Dutee Chand in Women's 100m Round 1 Heats and Mixed 4x400m Relay Race will be in action in athletics.

Simranjit Kaur will be making her debut as well, against Sudaporn Seesondee from Thailand in Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout.

Fouaad Mirza will be in action in in Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2.