Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 30 July.

It was another mixed day for Indians at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday. While the India men’s hockey team advanced to the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Argentina in their Pool A match, PV Sindhu too made it to the last eight of the women’s singles badminton tournament with a 21-15, 21-13 win over Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt.

However, the biggest shock of the day came when veteran boxer MC Mary Kom succumbed to a 2-3 defeat to Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia in the women’s flyweight round of 16 clash. Despite her loss, she earned plaudits from sportspersons across India for the grit and determination she showcased.

Meanwhile, India’s swimming campaign ended when Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the 100m butterfly semi-finals. He finished with an overall position of 46.

Archer Atanu Das and boxer Sathish Kumar also entered the last eight in their respective sports, while Anirban Lahiri ended round one of men’s golf on T8 position.

On Friday, some of the matches to watch out for will be boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s quarter-final, Deepika Kumari’s women’s individual archery quarter-final and the India-Ireland women’s hockey game.

Sindhu is in the middle of a fine run and will take on arch-rival Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles quarter-final.

Let’s take a look at the Day 7 schedule:

Archery:

Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) in Women's Individual Pre-quarter-finals Match: 6:00am IST.

Athletics:

Avinash Sable in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2: 6:17am IST.

MP Jabir in Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5: 8:27am IST.

Dutee Chand in Women's 100m Round 1 Heats: 8:45am IST Start.

Mixed 4x400m Relay Race Round 1 Heat 2: 4:42pm IST.

Badminton:

*P V Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) in Women's Singles Quarter-final Match: 1:15pm IST.

Boxing:

Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) in Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout: 8:18am IST.

Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Women's 69kg Quarter-final Bout: 8:48am IST.

Equestrian:

Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2: Starts at 2pm IST.

Golf:

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2: 04:00am IST.

Hockey:

*India vs Ireland in Women's Pool A Match: 8:15am IST.

*India vs Japan in Men's Pool A match: 3:00pm IST.

Sailing:

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 and 9: 8:35am IST.

Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race 9 and 10: 8:35am IST.

Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race 9 and 10: 11:05am IST.

Shooting:

Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid: 5:30am IST.

Women's 25m Pistol Final at 10:30am IST.

With inputs from PTI