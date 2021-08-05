live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13, Highlights: Wrestler Ravi Kumar wins silver, India men’s hockey team end 41-year wait with bronze

Check out live scores and updates from India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign on Day 13 in our live blog.

FP Sports August 05, 2021 06:30:25 IST
India beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics. AP

17:00 (ist)

Deepak Punia loses 3-2

Stunning comeback from Myles there. With less than 10 seconds on the clock and trailing 1-2, Myles effects a two-point takedown. India challenge the decision but to no avail. Deepak was guilty of being too defesive and Myles finally got hold of his left leg. It was only a matter of time theerafter. San Marino's brilliant run in Tokyo 2020 continues. 
16:39 (ist)

Ravi goes down to Uguev, claims silver


Uguev beats Ravi 7-4 to take home a gold. Clearly the better wrestler, Uguev showed excellent defence in Period 2. Ravi tried his best but Uguev continued to slip away. Uguev, the two-time world champion, is now the Olympic champion. 
15:41 (ist)

No repechage lifeline for Vinesh Phogat

Qianyu Pang beats Vanesa Kaladzinskaya with attack in the last 10 seconds in the Women's Freestyle 53kg semi-final. That means, no repechage for Vinesh Phogat. The two wrestlers 2-2 at the end of the six minutes but it was Pang who had the higher points in a single move
08:52 (ist)

Hockey: IND 5-4 GER

India captain Manpreet Singh is in tears. The players can't believe it what they have achieved. The Indian fans all around the glob can't either. Decades of hurt and it's finally over. 

After 41 years, Indian men's hockey team will return from the Olympic Games with a medal. 

Soak it in.     
08:47 (ist)

Hockey: IND 5-4 GER

Penalty corner to Germany. Last chance for them and Sreejesh saves!!!!!

INDIA BEAT GERMANY TO WIN THE BRONZE!
08:28 (ist)

Hockey, 4th quarter: IND 5-4 GER

GOAL for Germany!

Lukas Windfeder beats Sreejesh from a penalty corner. 
08:03 (ist)

Hockey, 3rd quarter: IND 5-3 GER

GOAAAAL!

One more for India.

Gurjant with a superb run on the right flack and Simranjeet makes no mistake from a close range.   
07:59 (ist)

Hockey, 3rd quarter: IND 4-3 GER

GOAL! 

Penalty stroke to India for a challenge on Mandeep. Germany take the review but there's no reason to change the original decision. 

Rupinder Pal Singh scores to give India the lead! 
07:52 (ist)

Hockey: IND 3-3 GER

A superb period of hockey. Germany at their attacking best but India ensured they stayed in the match. They were 1-3 down in the second quarter but Hardik pounced on a rebound to make it 2-3 and then Harmanpreet used his power to maximum effect to score the third goal from a penalty corner. 

This could be a thriller. 
07:45 (ist)

Hockey, 2nd quarter: IND 3-3 GER

India equalise! 

Harmanpreet Singh converts the penalty corner. Too much power in the dragflick.
07:42 (ist)

Hockey, 2nd quarter: IND 2-3 GER

Goal for India! 

German goalkeeper blocks the penalty corner but Hardik Singh converts the rebound from a close range. 
07:41 (ist)

Hockey, 2nd quarter: IND 1-3 GER

Germany score the third!

Sloppy work by India and Germany take the advantage. Benedikt Furk scores. 
07:36 (ist)

Hockey, 2nd quarter: IND 1-2 GER

GOAL! Germany go ahead again. Niklas Wellen with a lovely field goal. 
07:30 (ist)

Hockey, 2nd quarter: IND 1-1 GER

GOAAL!

Superb from Simranjeet as he receives the ball in the centre and unleashes a tomahawk to ensure India equalise. 
07:24 (ist)

Hockey: IND 0-1 GER

Four back-to-back penalty corners for Germany but they can't double their lead. That's the end of the quarter and Germany dominated this one. Sreejesh shows top form again to deny quite a few chances.   
07:03 (ist)

Hockey, 1st quarter: IND 0-1 GER

GOAL! Germany have opened the scoring! 

Fast start by the Germans and they don't take long to convert a good chance. Timur Oruz scores a field goal.  

Aug 05, 2021 - 17:42 (IST)

That brings us to the end of Day 13 in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the day being made all the more memorable by the men's hockey team ending the nation's 41-year wait for another medal in the sport with a terrific come-from-behind win over Germany in the bronze medal playoff. Also adding to India's tally and becoming only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal was Olympic debutant Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who ultimately fell short of ultimate glory after losing to ROC"s Zaur Uguev in a hard-fought bout.

Can India add another medal or two tomorrow and equal ther best-ever display of six medals at London 2012? With the women's hockey team and wrestler Bajrang Punia in action tomorrow, we certainly are hopeful!

Aug 05, 2021 - 17:36 (IST)

Another positive day in the office for the Indian contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as they add two more medals to their tally, courtesy the Indian men's hockey team's historic bronze and Ravi Kumar Dahiya's 57 kg freestyle silver. India extend their haul to five medals (two silver, three bronze) and currently are 62nd on the table, which continues to be led by China with 33 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze.

Aug 05, 2021 - 17:00 (IST)

Aug 05, 2021 - 16:55 (IST)

Aug 05, 2021 - 16:47 (IST)

Aug 05, 2021 - 16:39 (IST)

Aug 05, 2021 - 16:33 (IST)

Aug 05, 2021 - 16:26 (IST)

Aug 05, 2021 - 15:55 (IST)

Aug 05, 2021 - 15:41 (IST)

Preview Day 13: Day 12 of Tokyo Olympics came with its fair share of challenges and opportunities and Indians lived up to comes, succumbed at others.

A medal was assured, another clinched, in wrestling and boxing respectively. Lovlina is coming back to India with a bronze and Ravi Kumar isn't coming back without a silver at least.

Deepak Punia tried his best but he had a massive hurdle to cross in form of David Taylor in 86 kg bout. He still has the chance to clinch the bronze on day 13 though.

Anshu Malik too got a second life as she will play in the repechage round now.

Women's hockey team, like the men, failed to make the cut for the final as they lost 1-2 to spirited Argentina. But Indians too fought till the last second.

On Day 13, men's hockey team meet Germany for a bronze medal. It will not be easy for Indians as Germany were among the gold medal contenders in the Olympics. They will give a stiff fight for sure.

Not to forget, the gold medal match too will played in the afternoon India time.

All eyes will be on star India wrestler Vinesh Phogat who will open her campaign in wrestling. She will taking on Sofia Mattsson of Sweden in Round of 16 contest. If she continues to win, she will play the quarterfinals and then semis the same day. This is Vinesh's time to shine as she has been waiting long since her exit in Rio in 2016 due to injury to fulfil her dream of winning a medal.

In Athletics, we will again have three Indians in action. Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohila & Irfan K. Thodi will be taking part in the 20 km race. Not much is expected from the Indians in this event but hopefully, they will do better. Athletics alongwith shooting have been the two most disappointing campaigns for India so far. While shooters are done at Games, athletics contingent is hoping for a good show from Neeraj Chopra.

You can check the complete Day 12 schedule here.

For full Tokyo Olympics coverage, click here.

Updated Date: August 05, 2021 17:44:06 IST

