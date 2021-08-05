Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th), and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other scorers for India.

Tokyo: The Indian men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal playoff to end the 41-year wait for the podium. The last time India climbed the podium was in the 1980 Moscow Games when India won gold medal.

Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th), and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other scorers for India.

Following are some of the Twitter reactions to the win:

An emotional moment for the entire nation, a moment of pride. The long wait has ended! Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey team for their splendid achievement. @TheHockeyIndia — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to each & every member of the hockey contingent on winning the #Bronze for India! A fantastic hard fought win…The penalty corner save by Sreejesh in the dying moments of the game was amazing.👏🏻 Entire 🇮🇳 is immensely proud!#Hockey #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/7Rtko9kS63 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 5, 2021

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021

The 16 who scripted history:

Manpreet, Sreejesh, Harmanpreet, Rupinder, Surender, Amit, Birendra, Hardik, Vivek, Nilakanta, Sumit, Shamsher, Dilpreet, Gurjant, Lalit, Mandeep.

Remember them, cherish them,

tell your children about them. Let them inspire a generation🇮🇳 #indvsger pic.twitter.com/7ykehC46gC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 5, 2021

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

അവസാന നിമിഷം വരെ ഒരു യോദ്ധാവിനെപ്പോലെ പോരാടിയ നമ്മുടെ സ്വന്തം @16Sreejesh What a game. What a win. What a team. #Hockey #INDvsGER #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/Ow9jrq3jY9 — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2021

An #OLYMPIC medal in #HOCKEY after 41 years. So happy to have called this match from the commentary box with Raman Bhanot. Smiles now. Il probably cry later. Means so much to Indian hockey. I’m so proud to be an Indian hockey player and so proud of this team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gXEWIKNzsz — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 5, 2021

Heartiest Congratulations to the Indian Men’s hockey team! We are super proud of your efforts & this victory will forever be cherised! #Hockey #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/OxLqRfney0 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 5, 2021

HISTORIC VICTORY!! A dream come true moment for Indians. Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team for bagging bronze by defeating Germany at #Tokyo2020.#Cheer4India #IndiaKaGame — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) August 5, 2021

A BILLION CHEERS for INDIA ! Boys, you’ve done it !

We can’t keep calm !#TeamIndia ! Our Men’s Hockey Team dominated and defined their destiny in the Olympic history books today, yet again ! We are extremely proud of you!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/n78BqzcnpK — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 5, 2021