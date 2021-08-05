Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Golden moment for Indian hockey and sports,' nation lauds men's team as they win bronze

Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th), and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other scorers for India.

FP Sports August 05, 2021 09:57:24 IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Golden moment for Indian hockey and sports,' nation lauds men's team as they win bronze

Tokyo: The Indian men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal playoff to end the 41-year wait for the podium. The last time India climbed the podium was in the 1980 Moscow Games when India won gold medal.

Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th), and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other scorers for India.

Following are some of the Twitter reactions to the win:

Updated Date: August 05, 2021 10:30:29 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Athletes must focus on 'what they can control' during unpredictable Games, says Viren Rasquinha
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Athletes must focus on 'what they can control' during unpredictable Games, says Viren Rasquinha

Former India hockey player Viren Rasquinha on Indian medal prospects at Tokyo Olympics 2020, men's hockey team's chances of putting together a good run and more.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India women go down fighting against Argentina in hockey semis, face Great Britain for bronze
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India women go down fighting against Argentina in hockey semis, face Great Britain for bronze

India still have a chance to win the bronze medal as they will take on Great Britain in the third-fourth place play-off match on Friday.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari advance; Rani Rampal and Co lose third match in a row
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari advance; Rani Rampal and Co lose third match in a row

It was, in a nutshell, another mixed day for the country which is waiting for its second medal after the spectacular silver by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on the opening day of competitions.