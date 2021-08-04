Despite the loss in hockey semis, a good day for India.

Remember not all lost for India as they play in the bronze medal match day after tomorrow.

Good news in wrestling we Ravi Kumar is through to final in 57kg. Disappointment in 86kg for Deepak Punia but he can still get the bronze.

Lovlina tried hard but she should be happy after winning the bronze. What a debut Olympics for her.

That's that from us as well for today.

Do join us from tomorrow as our live blog will be up by 5 am IST. You can catch all live updates from Tokyo over there.