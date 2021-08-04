live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 12, Highlights: Barrionuevo brace helps Argentina beat India 2-1; wrestler Ravi Kumar guarantees silver

Check out live scores and updates from India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign on Day 12 in our live blog.

FP Sports August 04, 2021 04:47:44 IST
Lovlina Borgohain in action at Tokyo 2020. AP

Highlights

16:38 (ist)

Wrestling:


Another medal possibility for the Indians as Anshu Malik gets another shot at a podium finish via repechage after Iryna Kurachkina, her opponent in the 1st round, goes through to the gold medal match in the women's 57kg section
15:27 (ist)

Wrestling

The bout is over. Deepak is no match to Taylor's attacks and the American quickly scores 10 points to the win the semi-final.   
15:03 (ist)

Wrestling 

Ravi Dahiya was down 2-9 with little more than a minute remaining. He quickly takes two points and the Kazakhstan wrestler looked injured. Ravi takes his chances and wins the bout via victory by fall despite a low score. 

It's a guaranteed silver for India. 
14:56 (ist)

Wrestling 

What an end! Ravi Dahiya pins Nurislam Sanayev and wins the bout.

He qualifies for the final and it's a medal for India! 
11:26 (ist)

Lovlina wins bronze medal

Lovlina Borgohain becomes India's third medallist in boxing at an Olympics. She follows in the footsteps of Vijender Singh (2008 Beijing Olympics) and Mary Kom (2012 London Olympics)
11:21 (ist)

Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain is beaten in a unanimous decision by Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli. That means Borgohain will have to contend herself with a bronze medal. 
09:44 (ist)

Wrestling

DEEPAK PUNIA WINS! With three seconds to go, Punia with the twist and takedown to earn two more points. But wait, it is challenged again. Nervousness of the wait continues. Challenge unsuccessful. Punia wins 5-3! He is through to the semi-finals later today
09:07 (ist)

Wrestling

Deepak Punia has the hold over Ekerekeme Agiomor, who is down and on his stomach. Continues to stay aggressive, gets hold of a leg and takes a 12-1 lead. That's that! Deepak Punia marches on, wins on technical superiority
08:42 (ist)

Wrestling

Anshu Malik is beaten 2-6 by Belarussian Iryna Kurachkina in the 1/8 Final round match. If Kurachkina reaches the gold medal match, Anshu will get a chance at repechage. Long way to go there
08:25 (ist)

Wrestling

Make that 11-2 and then 13-2 with a spin. Ravi Kumar wins on technical superiority and progresses to the 1/4 round
07:50 (ist)

Athletics

Shivpal Yadav doesn't qualify for the final. Last attempt for Shivpal Yadav. His first two throws have been 76.40 and 74.80. Limbers up, relaxes his arms and shoulder. Stretches himself. There's bit of a wait as an event elsewhere gets underway. On his third attempt, Shivpal goes narrowly better than his second throw at 74.81m. It won't be enough to take him to the final.
05:54 (ist)

Athletics

NEERAJ CHOPRA QUALIFIES FOR THE FINAL! Starts off with an 86.65m in his first attempt and is cheered on by the coaching staff in the stands. Breaches the automatic qualification mark and goes right to the top of the charts.
04:51 (ist)

India's schedule today at Tokyo Olympics

Athletics:

Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:35am IST.

Shivpal Singh in men's javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7:05am IST.

Boxing:

Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women's 69kg semi-final 1: 11am IST.

Golf:

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 1: 4am IST.

Hockey:

India vs Argentina in women's semi-final: 3:30pm IST.

Wrestling:

Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men's freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8:00 am IST start.

Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women's freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8:00am IST start.

Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men's freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8:00am IST start.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 04, 2021 - 17:44 (IST)

Despite the loss in hockey semis, a good day for India. 

Remember not all lost for India as they play in the bronze medal match day after tomorrow. 

Good news in wrestling we Ravi Kumar is through to final in 57kg. Disappointment in 86kg for Deepak Punia but he can still get the bronze.

Lovlina tried hard but she should be happy after winning the bronze. What a debut Olympics for her.

That's that from us as well for today.

Do join us from tomorrow as our live blog will be up by 5 am IST. You can catch all live updates from Tokyo over there. 

Aug 04, 2021 - 17:36 (IST)

Medals Tally

China still at the top, with 32 gold medals.

Head over to our medals tally to check out where you country is placed. 

Aug 04, 2021 - 17:32 (IST)

At Trent Bridge in Nottingham, India lost the toss and are bowling first against England in first Test. England have lost Crawley and Burns in the first session. 

Head over to live blog for commentary and live score.

Aug 04, 2021 - 17:12 (IST)

Hockey

FT: IND 1: ARG 2

Numbers don't lie. Argentina clearly the better team. More ball possession and more circle penetrations. But their tight defence was the key. 

Aug 04, 2021 - 17:06 (IST)

Hockey

Argentina win

FT: IND 1: ARG 2

Argentina reach the final of the women's hockey. They have beaten India 2-1 in the second semi-final. In the last few seconds, India tried to create a PC chance but failed to make it happen. Succi with another stunning save with her leg in the dying minutes of the game. That was India's only chance to make it 2-2. Argentina clearly a better team in the match. Disappointment showing in the Indian team and now they will play for the bronze medal. They started off well and kept a lead but the defence and midfield played poorly from third quarter. They meet Great Britain in the bronze medal game.

Aug 04, 2021 - 17:00 (IST)

Hockey

Q4: IND 1: ARG 2

India unable to mount pressure on the Argentines. Need to full press and run hard in the last three minutes India if they want to score the equaliser.

Aug 04, 2021 - 16:57 (IST)

Hockey

Q4: IND 1: ARG 2

Argentina now trying to keep the ball with them as the clock is ticking in the last quarter. They still lead 2-1. And this is terrific game management from Argentina. India need to keep ball possession. Under five minutes to go here.

Aug 04, 2021 - 16:54 (IST)

Hockey

Q4: IND 1: ARG 2

PC for India. Neha with a lovely game, passed it from half line, went forward to receive it. Gurjit takes it but fails to convert it. Succi with a great save. Dived on the right to make the stop. 

Aug 04, 2021 - 16:50 (IST)

Hockey

Q4: IND 1: ARG 2

Start of last and decisive quarter. Rani Rampal with a full press and entered the opponent D. She missed a open pass soon. The senior pro needs to step up here. 

Aug 04, 2021 - 16:46 (IST)

Hockey

End of Q3: IND 1: ARG 2

Clearly the difference between two teams is the number of circle penetrations. Argentina have done it 13 times, India only 6. One goal lead is not too much but India need change of plans here. Argentina has a packed defence. Need quick full presses to shock the Argentine defence. 

Argentina have played the third quarter equally well. They have to keep things simple to win this from here. 

Preview, Day 12: After a disappointing day at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Team India will be looking to make Day 12 of the Games count and there is plenty of action to look out for today.

Neeraj Chopra is rated as among India's best javelin thrower and records don't lie. Reigning Olympic champion Thomas Rohler, too, backed the javelin thrower to bring a medal for his country. He said that Neeraj has the experience and looks ready to battle for a medal at the biggest stage. It will be interesting to see how Neeraj fares. He is the last hope for Indian athletics contingent which has had a bad outing so far, except of course Kamalpreet Kaur who finished sixth in the discus throw.

Then, we have the India women's hockey team semi-final clash against Argentina. It will not be easy in any sense. It will take a lot from Rani Rampal and Co to breach the Argentine defence if they want to write history in Japan.

Three wrestlers begin their campaign: Ravi Kumar Dahiya takes on Oscar Eduardo Tigreros of Colombia in men's freestyle 57kg. Anshu Malik will face Iryna Kurachkina from Belarus in women's freestyle 57kg. Deepak Punia will be up against Ekerekeme Agiomor of Nigeria in men's freestyle 86kg.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be compete in her semi-final bout against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli. She has come this far through attacking, free-minded boxing and expect her to go all guns blazing even in semi-final. A win in semis will ensure at least a silver medal for her. A loss will give her, and India, a bronze.

In golf, women's individual stroke play round gets underway with India being represented by Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.

So far, India have been able to collect two medals courtesy Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting, a silver) and PV Sindhu (badminton, a bronze).

You can check the complete Day 12 schedule here.

For full Tokyo Olympics coverage, click here.

Updated Date: August 04, 2021 17:51:51 IST

