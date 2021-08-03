Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 4 August.

India had a bad Day 11 at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with athletics contingent continuing a poor run at the Games.

In the morning, javelin thrower Annu Rani failed to make it to the final. She performed way below expectations with a best third round throw of 54.04m, which was well below her personal best of 63.24m which she had produced in March.

Men's hockey team also faced defeat in hands of Belgium in the semi-final. They will now be playing Germany for bronze medal.

In wrestling, Sonam Malik was ousted in the opening round itself.

Wednesday is an important day for India. Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh open their javelin campaign on Wednesday.

India women's team face Argentina in the semi-finals of the women's hockey.

Lovlina Borgohain plays for a place in final as well.

Following is India's schedule on the 12th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Athletics:

Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:35am IST.

Shivpal Singh in men's javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7:05am IST.

Boxing:

Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women's 69kg semi-final 1: 11am IST.

Golf:

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 1: 4am IST.

Hockey:

India vs Argentina in women's semi-final: 3:30pm IST.

Wrestling:

Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men's freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8:00 am IST start.

Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women's freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8:00am IST start.

Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men's freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8:00am IST start.