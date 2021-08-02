live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 10 Highlights: India keep dream alive in women's hockey as Kamalpreet misses out on medal

Check out live action from India's Tokyo 2020 campaign on Day 10 on our live blog

FP Sports August 02, 2021 06:52:43 IST
India's Kamalpreet Kaur competes in the women's discus throw qualification. AFP

Aug 02, 2021 - 19:06 (IST)

That's that from us as well for today. 

Day 10 started with happy news as India women sealed spot in the semis for the first time in hockey. A historic day in hockey and something that will inspire the girls to take up the sport. Rani Rampal and Co pulled off something very special. 

Kamalpreet failed to finish in top 3 but she must be very proud of finishing sixth. This is the best show by any Indian in her sport. 

Our blog will be up and running tomorrow early morning. Please join us again to for all updates from Tokyo. 

Aug 02, 2021 - 18:52 (IST)

Medals Tally

Currently China at the top, followed by USA and Japan. India are placed at 62. 

Check out the full medals tally here.

Aug 02, 2021 - 18:44 (IST)

Athletics, discus throw final

India's Kamalpreet Kaur finishes sixth, India's finest show in the sport at Olympics. 

Gold goes to USA's Valarie Allman

Silver to Germany's Kristin Pudenz

Bronze to Cuba's Yaime Perez

Aug 02, 2021 - 18:43 (IST)

Aug 02, 2021 - 18:35 (IST)

Athletics, discus throw final

Kamalpreet bows out with a red flag sixth attempt. Her throw went outside the area. 

So no medal for India's Kamalpreet as she bows out with an illegal sixth attempt. She will finish at sixth in the final. 

Her best throw in final was 63.70.

Aug 02, 2021 - 18:34 (IST)

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza, astride Seigneur Medicott, finishes 23rd out of 25 as the individual eventing comes to an end, the Indian registering a final score of 59.60. Another gold for Germany as Julia Krajewski finishes on top with total penalties of 26, while Great Britain's Tom McEwen and Australia Andrew Hoy take silver and gold with scores of 29.30 and 29.60 respectively.

Aug 02, 2021 - 18:33 (IST)

Athletics, discus throw final

Kristin Pudenz gets her personal best with 66.86m throw, she remains in contention for a silver. Valarie Allman at the top and Yaime Perez at third. Kamalpreet at sixth. One more attempt left. The top three will get three extra attempts. 
Aug 02, 2021 - 18:27 (IST)

Athletics, discus throw final

India's Kamapreet Kaur manages only 61.37 in the fifth attempt. She has one more throw left. She runs to her coach near the stands to discuss the next throw. 

Aug 02, 2021 - 18:24 (IST)

Athletics, discus throw final

Red flag for Kamalpreet as her feet touched the area outside the circle after the throw. Her best remains that of 63.60 and is at sixth currently.
Aug 02, 2021 - 18:12 (IST)

Athletics, discus throw final

Great effort from Kamalpreet as she throws 63.70m in the third attempt. The second attempt was a red flag. Needed to stay in top eight. She is currently at sixth. Valarie still at top thanks to a brilliant first throw.
Preview Day 10: Sunday was a largely productive day for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics, with PV Sindhu claiming her second successive Olympic medal and the India men’s hockey team storming into the semi-finals for the first time in 49 years.

While Sindhu claimed the bronze with a straight-games (21-13, 21-15) win over China’s He Bing Jiao, the men’s hockey team outplayed Great Britain 3-1 in their quarter-final.

India’s medal count now stands at three, with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu winning the silver and boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured of a medal.

Satish Kumar, the first super heavyweight (+91kg) to qualify for the Olympics, entered the ring with 13 stitches on his face against reigning world champion Bakhodir Jalolov and lost 0-5 in a unanimous decision.

The two Indian golfers in the fray – Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane – failed to put on a noteworthy performance. Equestrian Fouaad Mirza was placed 22nd after the cross-country round.

There’s plenty of intriguing action lined up for Day 10, with the Indian women’s hockey team aiming to create history as they take on Australia in the quarter-finals, and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur competing in the women's finals.

Watch out for Dutee Chand, who will be competing in the women’s 200m Heat 4.

Also in action will be shooters Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who will compete in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions.

You can check the complete Day 10 schedule here.

Updated Date: August 02, 2021 19:08:41 IST

