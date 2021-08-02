That's that from us as well for today.

Day 10 started with happy news as India women sealed spot in the semis for the first time in hockey. A historic day in hockey and something that will inspire the girls to take up the sport. Rani Rampal and Co pulled off something very special.

Kamalpreet failed to finish in top 3 but she must be very proud of finishing sixth. This is the best show by any Indian in her sport.

