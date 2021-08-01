Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 2 August.

On day nine of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India added another medal to their tally after PV Sindhu outclassed He Bingjiao of China in the bronze medal match. Sindhu, who had lost to Tai Tzu-ying in the semi-finals, beat Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in straight games.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s hockey team cemented their place in the semi-finals, with a 3-1 win over Great Britain. This was for the first time in 49 years that the team, coached by Graham Reid, reached the semis of the Olympics. India’s last gold medal in men’s hockey dates back to 1980.

Boxer Satish Kumar, however, lost 0-5 to Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in the quarter-finals of the men’s superheavyweight category, ending his campaign. Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane ended their campaigns, finishing tied 43rd and 56th respectively after round four.

One of the major highlights on day 10 will be when India take on Australia in the women’s quarter-final. Having started on a poor note with three defeats, the Indian team bounced back to beat Ireland and South Africa in their next two games. Their qualification to the last eight was confirmed after Great Britain beat Ireland 2-0 in their final pool game. That result placed India on the fourth spot in the points table.

They will look to emulate the men and reach the semi-finals, but face a stiff challenge against the Aussies.

Dutee Chand will be in action in the women’s 200m Heat 4, while another medal hopeful Kamalpreet Kaur is set to take part in the women’s discus throw final.

Following is India's schedule on the tenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Athletics:

Dutee Chand in Women's 200m Heat 4: 7:25 am IST.

Kamalpreet Kaur in Women's Discus Throw Final: 4:30 pm IST.

Equestrian:

Eventing Second Hose Inspection: 6 am IST.

Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier: 1:30 pm IST.

Eventing Individual Jumping Final: 5:15 pm IST.

Hockey:

India vs Australia in women's semi-final: 8:30 am IST.

Shooting:

Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:00 am IST.

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final: 1:20 pm IST.

With inputs from PTI