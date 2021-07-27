Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 28 July.

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the fourth day of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday. While boxer Lovlina Borgohain entered the quarter-finals of the women’s welterweight category, the India men’s hockey team eased past Spain 3-0 in a Pool A match on the back of goals from Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh.

However, it was another day to forget for shooting as the pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary crashed out of the 10m air pistol event in the qualification stage 2.

The duo of Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elanevil Valarivan finished 12th in the mixed team air rifle qualification, meaning they would fail to advance further. Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar ended 18th.

The likes of badminton stars PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth will be in action in their respective singles matches, while the India women’s hockey team face Great Britain in their Pool A clash.

Here’s India’s complete schedule for 28 July:

Hockey

At 6.30 am, India will face Great Britain in the women’s hockey Pool A. The Indians are coming off defeats against Netherlands and Germany in their first two games.

Badminton

At 7.30 am, PV Sindhu takes on Hong Kong’s Ngan Yi Cheung in the women’s singles Group J competition. Sindhu had beaten Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in her first match two days back.

At 2.30 pm, B Sai Praneeth will face Mark Caljouw of Netherlands in the men’s singles Group D clash. Sai Praneeth is coming off a loss against Misha Zilberman of Israel in his first match which was played on Saturday.

Archery

At 7.30 am IST, Tarundeep Rai takes on Ukraine’s Oleksii Hunbin in the Men’s Individual 1/32 eliminations.

Rowing

At 8 am, the duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will take part in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semi-final A/B 2.

Sailing

At 8.35 am, the duo of Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Kelapanda will take part in the Men’s Skiff 49er Race 2. The duo finished 18th in Race 1 on Tuesday. Race 2 will be followed by Race 3 and 4.

Archery

At 12.30 pm, Pravin Jadhav takes on Galsan Bazarzhapov of the Russian Olympic Committee in the Men’s Individual 1/32 eliminations.

At 2.14 pm, Deepika Kumari takes on Karma of Bhutan in the Women’s 1/32 eliminations.

Boxing

At 2.33 pm, Pooja Rani takes on Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the women’s middleweight round of 16 clash.

