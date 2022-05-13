Khan, who has a record of 34 victories and six defeats in 40 bouts in a professional career spanning 17 years, announced his retirement through a tweet.

The British-Pakistani boxer, who has a record of 34 victories — 21 of which were knockout wins — and six defeats in 40 bouts in a professional career spanning 17 years, announced his retirement through a tweet.

"It’s time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.

"I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me," Khan wrote in the tweet.

Khan had suffered a sixth-round knockout loss against Brook in a showdown at the Manchester Arena on 20 February, the bout being heavily dominated by his long-time welterweight rival. Brook himself announced his retirement last Saturday.

The pugilist from Bolton had won silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics in the lightweight division, and turned professional the following year.

I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me.

Khan got his pro career off to a blazing start with 18 straight victories, before suffering a shock 54-second loss to Colombian Breidis Prescott to bring his unbeaten run to an end.

Within a year from his first pro defeat though, Khan would be crowned WBA light-welterweight champion following his victory over Andreas Kotelnik at the Manchester Arena. Two years later, he would add the IBF light welterweight title after defeating Zab Judah in Las Vegas.

Later in his career, Khan would move up two weight divisions to middleweight to face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, though he would end up suffering a sixth-round loss against the Mexican star.

