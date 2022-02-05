Thomas Tuchel tests positive for COVID-19, doubtful for Club World Cup trip to Abu Dhabi
The German will not be in the dugout for Chelsea's FA Cup fourth round clash with Plymouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday
London: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side's trip to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup after testing positive for Covid-19.
The German will not be in the dugout for Chelsea's FA Cup fourth round clash with Plymouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and will be absent for the squad's flight out to the Middle East after the game.
"Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19," read a Chelsea statement.
"The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week. The team fly out for the Club World Cup following this afternoon's FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle."
Tuchel could still travel later in the week should he test negative with Chelsea's Club World Cup semi-final set to take place on Wednesday against either Asian champions Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia or the UAE's Al Jazira.
