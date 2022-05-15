The team’s senior-most player and former World No. 1 Srikanth then sealed maiden Thomas Cup for India with a straight-game win against an in-form Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

Indian men’s badminton players have been living under the shadow of their women’s counterparts since the likes of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal became the flagbearers of the sport in the country.

However, names such as Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth among others grabbed the centrestage by becoming the world team champions as they defeated 14-time champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup final in Bangkok on Sunday.

HISTORY SCRIPTED ❤️ Pure show of grit and determination & India becomes the #ThomasCup champion for the 1️⃣st time in style, beating 14 times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals It's coming home! #TUC2022#ThomasCup2022#ThomasUberCups#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/GQ9pQmsSvP — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 15, 2022

Make no mistake, Sen bagged the All England final silver medal last year but didn’t earn the right to be called a champion after being subdued in the final by Viktor Axelsen. On Sunday, however, they had the bragging rights.

In fact, it was palpable for Indian sports lovers to watch their shuttlers set aside individual goals for the season and unite as a team to put up a pumped up display that left the experienced Indonesian team stunned in Bangkok for a 3-0 rout in a best-of-five clash.

The final, which included three singles and two doubles ties, saw World No. 7 Lakshya Sen fight back to beat Ginting Anthony Sinisuka 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the opening singles match.

The trusted pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then punched above their weight to beat World No. 1 pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

Speaking of his calm performance under pressure, 29-year-old Srikanth said it was his best performance ever and it will take a while before the feeling sinks in.

“Thomas and Uber Cup are one of the biggest team tournaments and it actually takes a while before you realise what has happened. I will rate this as my biggest win. Everyone has contributed and this win doesn’t just belong to an individual but to the entire squad,” Srikanth told the media in a virtual press conference.

“Any major event, whether it’s the Thomas Cup, Asian Games, CWG or World Championships, there’s no prize money. The win is for the country. Today, when we won, nobody said Prannoy won Thomas Cup, or Srikanth won Thomas Cup, it’s India who won it. That itself is a very special feeling. I think this maiden success will motivate many others to do well,” he added.

Another senior member of the team, HS Prannoy, whose selection came into question, said they bonded well as a team in a conscious effort as they knew it is their way to success and added that post quarter-finals the entire team gave its optimum best.

“We made a conscious effort because we play individually throughout the year and then to turn into a team was slightly difficult. But it was something we decided on before leaving Hyderabad that we have a team to go all the way in the tournament, so we need to stick together and help each other out,” Prannoy said.

“Even before coming for the tournament, we believed we can win it but quarter-final onwards we really stepped up our performances as we wanted to assure a medal and semi-final onwards, each of us was giving 25 per cent more than we always do.”

29-year-old Prannoy, who carries the reputation of a giant killer in the international circuit, also thanked the association for backing him for selection as questions were raised over picking a player who didn’t have enough game time heading into the tournament.

Prannoy didn’t get to play the final but was the key to reaching the final as he won the deciding singles matches against Denmark and Malaysia in the quarters and semis respectively.

When asked if Prannoy has shut down his doubters with his performance, the shuttler said: “Yes definitely. I think I have always performed under pressure and I am really proud to be part of this team. I am really thankful to everyone who supported me.”

