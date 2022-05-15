Sports

Thomas Cup: 'Dreams come true', 'Never underestimate us' Twitter reactions to India's historic gold medal win

Playing their first Thomas Cup final, India defeated 14-time winners Indonesia in the summit clash.

FP Sports May 15, 2022 16:19:40 IST
India's team members hold the Thomas Cup trophy after beating Indonesia. AP

India became the Thomas Cup champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Indonesia in the final in Bangkok. In the gold medal match, India blanked 14-time winners Indonesia 3-0.

In the best-of-five final tie, Lakshya Sen won the first match for India by beating Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. The doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy came from behind to make it 2-0 by beating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

Kidambi Srikanth won the decisive match by beating Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

This is the first time India was playing in the final of the Thomas Cup. Their previous best at the tournament was a bronze in 1979, 1955 and 1952. The historic achievement led to big celebrations on Twitter with top politicians and veteran sportspersons wishing the Indian men's badminton team. PM Narendra Modi said the victory will inspire the upcoming sportspersons.

India's first individual Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra congratulated the players and the coaches.

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju said the win means "Dream comes true".

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha praised the team's mentality after the historic win.

India's external affairs minister Dr. S Jaishankar termed the victory a "real inspiration".

Here are the other reactions:

Updated Date: May 16, 2022 09:30:06 IST

