China won silver while Japan and hosts Denmark shared the bronze.

Indonesia lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the first time since 2002 after sweeping past defending champions China 3-0 in the final on Sunday.

Indonesia are the most successful nation in the history of the team championship of men's badminton with 14 titles, but had endured a nineteen year winless drought before Sunday's victory.

China settled for silver while Japan and hosts Denmark shared the bronze.

China, meanwhile, clinched the Uber Cup trophy by beating defending champions Japan 3-1.

China's Chen Yu Fei lost to Akane Yamaguchi in the opening round but after that the team won the next three matches to secure the trophy.

With PTI inputs