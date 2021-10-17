Uber Cup 2021: China clinch title by beating defending champions Japan 3-1
Japan fought all the way, missing some key players, but China were superior across the four contested matches on Saturday.
Aarhus: China beat defending champions in the Uber Cup final with a 3-1 victory.
Japan fought all the way, missing some key players, but China were superior across the four contested matches on Saturday.
This is the 15th time China have won the competition. The match pivoted on the longest match in the Uber Cup history when Chen Qing Chan/Jia Yi Fan won their doubles match.
In the second doubles match China sealed the victory, having to save four game points to take the trophy, with the third singles match not needing to be contested.
also read
Thomas Cup: Indian men's team suffers 1-3 defeat against Denmark in quarter-final
A struggling Kidambi Srikanth was outplayed by his world number 2 opponent and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Viktor Axelsen, who won the first match 21-12, 21-13 in 38 minutes.
Thomas Cup: Indian men's team lose to China in last group match, to face Denmark in quarters
The Indians thus finished their group engagements at second place behind China, setting them up against Denmark in the last-eight stage on Friday.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and US president Joe Biden agree to cooperate on China, North Korea
The leaders of Japan and USA confirmed that they will work to strengthen alliance and cooperate in regional security in the face of growing challenges from China and North Korea