Uber Cup 2021: China clinch title by beating defending champions Japan 3-1

Japan fought all the way, missing some key players, but China were superior across the four contested matches on Saturday.

The Associated Press October 17, 2021 11:14:08 IST
China's Mod Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, right, compete against Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto during the Uber Cup. AP Photo

Aarhus: China beat defending champions in the Uber Cup final with a 3-1 victory.

This is the 15th time China have won the competition. The match pivoted on the longest match in the Uber Cup history when Chen Qing Chan/Jia Yi Fan won their doubles match.

In the second doubles match China sealed the victory, having to save four game points to take the trophy, with the third singles match not needing to be contested.

Updated Date: October 17, 2021 11:16:39 IST

