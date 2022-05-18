In a match that lasted three games, Srikanth lost the opening game before beating Leverdez 18-21, 21-10, 21-16 9 in 49 minutes.

Bangkok: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth opened his Thailand Open 2022 men's singles draw with a victory over France's Brice Leverdez, here in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Playing on Court 2, Srikanth defeated Leverdez 18-21, 21-10, 21-16, in a match that lasted 49 minutes.

Srikanth made a spectacular comeback after losing the first game and clinched victory in the next two games.

On the other hand, shuttler Ashmita Chaliha lost in her women's single's first-round against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon. The Indian shuttler was completed dominated by Ratchanok 10-21, 15-21 in the 29-minute long match, here at Court 1.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chaliha had won the women's singles qualifier match against USA's Jennie Gai 21-16, 21-18 in 27 minutes.

Later in the day, top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, HS Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth will be in action.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.