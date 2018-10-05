You are here:
'Terribly dismissive' — Twitter reacts to Juventus' statement backing rape-accused star Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus have been criticised after the Serie A champions tweeted out their support of embattled superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been accused of rape by former model Kathryn Mayorga.

On Thursday, Juventus backed Ronaldo in a couple of tweets stating that Ronaldo has "shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus."

In the following tweet, Juventus further added that the incident, which Mayorga alleges occurred in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009, does "not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion."

Sportswear giants Nike, as well as gaming company EA Sports expressed their concerns about the allegations. "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," a Nike spokesman told AFP.

A statement issued by EA said, "We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA's values."

Juventus shares also took a hit as stocks in the Italian champions were 1.25 euros, down 5.37 percent, after trading opened in Milan.

Juventus' tweets in support of Ronaldo drew considerable criticism from Twitter users who criticised the Old Lady of Turin of being 'tone deaf' and 'terribly dismissive'.

With inputs from Agencies.


Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018

