'Terribly dismissive' — Twitter reacts to Juventus' statement backing rape-accused star Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus have been criticised after the Serie A champions tweeted out their support of embattled superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been accused of rape by former model Kathryn Mayorga.

On Thursday, Juventus backed Ronaldo in a couple of tweets stating that Ronaldo has "shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus."

In the following tweet, Juventus further added that the incident, which Mayorga alleges occurred in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009, does "not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion."

Sportswear giants Nike, as well as gaming company EA Sports expressed their concerns about the allegations. "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," a Nike spokesman told AFP.

A statement issued by EA said, "We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA's values."

Juventus shares also took a hit as stocks in the Italian champions were 1.25 euros, down 5.37 percent, after trading opened in Milan.

Juventus' tweets in support of Ronaldo drew considerable criticism from Twitter users who criticised the Old Lady of Turin of being 'tone deaf' and 'terribly dismissive'.

Take a look at some reactions

Whatever the legal outcome, this is awful from Juventus: pic.twitter.com/3ZDNkscTdx — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 5, 2018

Even if the Las Vegas investigation of sexual assault (which Cristiano Ronaldo denies) were to clear Ronaldo, this is a truly terrible tweet from Juventus. https://t.co/2HLCQGLgdJ — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) October 4, 2018

Juventus is saying their favourite hero is so professional and dedicated, that they would let him get away with rape. Well done on facilitating a culture of sexual violence! Whoever framed this statement should be sacked. And everybody else in Juventus' boardroom, for complicity https://t.co/cgt9BZAK43 — Priyansh (@GarrulousBoy) October 4, 2018

Don't think it's helpful to offer opinions on serious allegations - particularly on social media - but that Juventus statement is abhorrent. 'Allegations do not change our opinion that he is a great champion' - this is bigger than sporting achievement, for goodness sake. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) October 4, 2018

So while Portugal leaves Cristiano Ronaldo off the national team and Nike calls the rape allegations against him "disturbing," Juventus responds by... backing their 80 million Euro investment unequivocally. pic.twitter.com/MHS2eNwUbQ — Joshua Robinson (@JoshRobinson23) October 4, 2018

Weirdly, terribly casual statement from Juventus on the allegations made against Cristiano Ronaldo. Doesn't even come across as the usual corporate, brand-sensitive legal-ese. Just seems terribly dismissive, which is not a good look https://t.co/nBiHUL5lm1 — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) October 4, 2018

the whole, 'he's a really good professional and therefore we don't believe the allegations' might not be the move guys, but go off https://t.co/HNCcMafv7m — amadí (@amadoit__) October 4, 2018

After receiving huge flak for their clusterfuck of a statement, Juventus' response is to RT something about the women's team and then a video of Ronaldo training. Dear me. pic.twitter.com/9iaB3lOZU2 — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) October 4, 2018

Juventus have chosen obfuscation and distraction rather than denial re Ronaldo rape investigation. The idea that an athlete’s “professionalism and dedication” is a relevant consideration in a sexual assault case is absolutely toxic pic.twitter.com/AElHFnMcBE — ⚽️ is a Country (@FutbolsaCountry) October 4, 2018

With inputs from Agencies.