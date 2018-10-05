You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Serie A: Juventus shares down by five percent amidst Cristiano Ronaldo rape allegations

Sports Agence France-Presse Oct 05, 2018 16:19:04 IST

Rome: Shares in Italian champions Juventus fell by five percent on Friday after an investigation was re-opened this week into rape allegations against star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The shares were 1.25 euros, down 5.37 percent, after trading opened in Milan.

File image of Cristiano Ronaldo. AFP

File image of Cristiano Ronaldo. AFP

Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus in the summer gave the Italian champions a huge boost, both on and off the field, as they continue their elusive bid for a first Champions League title since 1996. On September 20, shares rose 180 percent to a record level of over 1.80 euros.

But the Italian champions woke up to the sobering news on Friday that over five percent had been wiped off the value of their shares after the Milan stock exchange opened. At midday, on Friday they were worth 1.25 euro a share.


Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 16:19 PM

Also See






Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success



Top Stories




Cricket Scores