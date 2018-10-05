Serie A: Juventus shares down by five percent amidst Cristiano Ronaldo rape allegations

Rome: Shares in Italian champions Juventus fell by five percent on Friday after an investigation was re-opened this week into rape allegations against star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The shares were 1.25 euros, down 5.37 percent, after trading opened in Milan.

Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus in the summer gave the Italian champions a huge boost, both on and off the field, as they continue their elusive bid for a first Champions League title since 1996. On September 20, shares rose 180 percent to a record level of over 1.80 euros.

But the Italian champions woke up to the sobering news on Friday that over five percent had been wiped off the value of their shares after the Milan stock exchange opened. At midday, on Friday they were worth 1.25 euro a share.