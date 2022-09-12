Coco Gauff becomes the youngest player to reach the top-10 ranking bracket in 16 years.

New York: US Open finalists Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur continue to occupy the top-two spots in the latest WTA Rankings. Swiatek, who emerged as the champion 6-2, 7-6, has bolstered her points difference over the Tunisian player.

By clinching the US Open title, Swiatek cemented her place at the top of the women’s tennis rankings. She was the number one coming into the final major of the year and leaves with that tag intact.

Ons Jabeur, meanwhile, was ranked fifth before the New York major, and she will become second in the world when the WTA announces its rankings.

Jessica Pegula climbs three places to a career high of five in the world. Also making a milestone mark is Coco Gauff who is now 8th in the world – her first top-10 entry.

Gauff becomes the youngest player to reach this ranking bracket in 16 years. At 18 years and 183 days, the American will be the youngest woman to debut in the top-10 since 17-year-old Nicole Vaidisova in 2006. She is also the youngest American to achieve the feat since Serena Williams in 1999.

Dropping down from their places in the top 10 are: Anett Kontaveit (from second to third), Maria Sakkari (third to sixth), Aryna Sabalenka (from sixth to seventh) and Simona Halep (from seventh to ninth).

Romanian Halep, a former World No 1, suffered the worst result among the top-10 players at the US Open. She was beaten in the very first round by Daria Snigur.

Emma Raducanu, the defending US Open champion, was defending 2000 points in New York and a first round exit coupled with a poor season has seen her drop to 83rd in the world.

Leylah Fernandez, last year’s beaten finalist, is down to 40th in the world having slipped 26 places in the charts.

Top-10 WTA Rankings:

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Ons Jabeur

3. Anett Kontaveit

4. Paula Badosa

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Maria Sakkari

7. Aryna Sabalenka

8. Coco gauff

9. Simona Halep

10. Caroline Garcia

