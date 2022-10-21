Guadalajara, Mexico: The race to qualify for the WTA Finals is nearing its finishing line. Seven players have booked their spot for the season-ending tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. The last spot will be decided in Guadalajara on Friday.

At the start of the week, 17 players were in with a chance of qualifying for the WTA Finals with five spots up for grabs. After four days of tennis, Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina took four of those spots. One remains.

Only two remain in contention for the final qualifying spot: Veronika Kudermetova or Maria Sakkari. One of the two will travel to the US for the season-defining tournament.

Veronika Kudermetova: The Russian players advanced to the quarterfinals of Guadalajara Open with a straight-set win over Jelena Ostapenko.

Maria Sakkari: The Greek player beat Danielle Collins 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to eliminate the American from contention and set up a one-match play-off against Kudermetova.

The winner of their contest will clinch the final spot and set the Elite Eight for Fort Worth.

“It was meant to be,” Sakkari said to WTA. We both had very tough draws. It was not guaranteed that we were going to play each other in the quarterfinals. I think the passion, how much we want it, it got us to the point that we have to play each other just to get that one spot. It’s going to come down to not who wants it more, but who plays a better match tomorrow.

“We both have good seasons. That’s why we’re fighting for that spot. I don’t care what people say about my season that has been a roller coaster, but all I know is I’m still a Top 10 player. I’m still one of the two players that might get the last spot.”

Head-to-head: Sakkari leads the head-to-head with Kudermetova. The Greek is 2-1 up with their most recent meeting coming in the third round of the Australian Open.

Who has already qualified

Players who have already qualified are: Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina.

