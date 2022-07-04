The Daily Mail reported that the Lawn Tennis Association, which runs the sport in the UK, was fined $750,000 and the All England Club $250,000.

Wimbledon chiefs confirmed Monday that they will appeal against a $1 million fine handed down by the WTA women's tour for banning Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament.

The All England Club imposed the ban in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said an appeal will be lodged.

"It's subject to a legal process so I can't comment specifically but what I will say is that we stand by the decision we made," said Bolton. "We have appealed."

The Daily Mail reported that the Lawn Tennis Association, which runs the sport in the UK, was fined $750,000 and the All England Club $250,000.

Russian and Belarusian players were also banned from Wimbledon warm-up events in Eastbourne, Nottingham, and Birmingham.

"We thought long and hard about our decision," added Bolton.

"It was difficult and challenging and we thought about the ramifications. But it was the right decision for us."

Players from Russia and Belarus are allowed to take part in all other tennis tournaments but not under their national flags.

Both the ATP and WTA reacted to the Wimbledon ban by stripping the event of ranking points.

The ban meant the likes of world number one Daniil Medvedev and two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka had to sit out this year's Wimbledon.

