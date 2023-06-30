Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic could face Nick Kyrgios again, Venus Williams to face Elina Svitolina
Novak Djokovic gets his bid for a record-equalling 8th Wimbledon title and fifth in a row underway against Pedro Cachin.
Novak Djokovic will get his Wimbledon title defence and bid to win a record-equalling eighth title against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin, with a potential rematch of last year’s final against Nick Kyrgios in the quarter-finals.
The Serb could face Andrey Rublev or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals should Kyrgios not make it, with his projected semi-final to come against Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud, who he beat in the French Open final earlier this month.
Complete #Wimbledon men’s singles draw pic.twitter.com/dZgyh9x5MF
— Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) June 30, 2023
Related Articles
World No 1 and top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who has not gone past the fourth round at Wimbledon in two appearances, starts against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.
The Spaniard has a tricky path through to the latter stages with the prospect of a rematch of the Queen’s final against Alex de Minaur in the fourth round and clash with World No 6 Holger Rune in the quarter-finals.
Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has a tantalising start against former US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the tie of the men’s first round with the winner potentially facing two-time champion Andy Murray, who takes on wild card Ryan Peniston.
Swiatek gets kind draw
World No 1 and top seed Iga Swiatek has been handed the kinder side of the women’s draw.
Swiatek begins against China’s Zhu Lin and is projected to face Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals and Jessica Pegula or Caroline Garcia in the semi-finals.
The bottom half of the draw is stacked with defending champion Elena Rybakina, world number two Aryna Sabalenka and last year’s finalist Ons Jabeur.
Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will get her 24th appearance at the tournament underway against 2019 semi-finalist Elina Svitolina.
Complete #Wimbledon women’s singles draw pic.twitter.com/e7okbp7gsH
— Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) June 30, 2023
Williams, 43, has played just five matches this season, and Svitolina, who returned to tennis in April after taking time off to have a baby, are both wild card entrants at Wimbledon.
Whoever wins that clash could face No. 28 seed Elise Mertens in the second round, followed perhaps by a matchup against Gauff, the American who was just 15 when she began her Grand Slam career by eliminating Williams at Wimbledon in 2019.
Play at the year’s third Slam gets underway on Monday, July 3.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Two times title holder Andy Murray slams Wimbledon for poster 'disaster'
Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, was a notable absentee from the official All-England Club artwork which features 15 famous players walking down a staircase
Birmingham Classic: Venus Williams loses to Jelena Ostapenko after injury concern
Venus Williams, now ranked No. 697, lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the grass-court tournament that is serving as a warmup for Wimbledon.
Venus Williams, aged 43 and ranked No 697, pulls off surprising win at Birmingham Classic
Williams upset 48th-ranked Camile Giorgi 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) after more than three hours at the Birmingham Classic for her first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years.