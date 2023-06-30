Novak Djokovic will get his Wimbledon title defence and bid to win a record-equalling eighth title against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin, with a potential rematch of last year’s final against Nick Kyrgios in the quarter-finals.

The Serb could face Andrey Rublev or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals should Kyrgios not make it, with his projected semi-final to come against Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud, who he beat in the French Open final earlier this month.

World No 1 and top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who has not gone past the fourth round at Wimbledon in two appearances, starts against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

The Spaniard has a tricky path through to the latter stages with the prospect of a rematch of the Queen’s final against Alex de Minaur in the fourth round and clash with World No 6 Holger Rune in the quarter-finals.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has a tantalising start against former US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the tie of the men’s first round with the winner potentially facing two-time champion Andy Murray, who takes on wild card Ryan Peniston.

Swiatek gets kind draw

World No 1 and top seed Iga Swiatek has been handed the kinder side of the women’s draw.

Swiatek begins against China’s Zhu Lin and is projected to face Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals and Jessica Pegula or Caroline Garcia in the semi-finals.

The bottom half of the draw is stacked with defending champion Elena Rybakina, world number two Aryna Sabalenka and last year’s finalist Ons Jabeur.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will get her 24th appearance at the tournament underway against 2019 semi-finalist Elina Svitolina.

Williams, 43, has played just five matches this season, and Svitolina, who returned to tennis in April after taking time off to have a baby, are both wild card entrants at Wimbledon.

Whoever wins that clash could face No. 28 seed Elise Mertens in the second round, followed perhaps by a matchup against Gauff, the American who was just 15 when she began her Grand Slam career by eliminating Williams at Wimbledon in 2019.

Play at the year’s third Slam gets underway on Monday, July 3.

