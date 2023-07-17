Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz evolves, comes of age to dethrone Novak Djokovic

On 9 June, Carlos Alcaraz admitted the stress of playing then 22-time major champion Novak Djokovic led to the full body cramps which hurt his progress during the French Open semi-final. A clash that had been fought tooth and nail for two sets, saw a limp finish.

“It is not easy to play against Novak… It has been really tough for me. I have never felt tension like I did in that match. The tension of the match was why the cramping happened. I started the match really nervous,” he said in Paris.

Fast forward five weeks and the venue is Wimbledon, the surface is grass and the spectacle is the final on the Centre Court – with the World No 1 ranking on the line. The task of beating Djokovic gets tougher given his record of being unbeaten since 2016. Additionally, this was the Spaniard’s fourth tournament on grass.

“I try to get into the court with not as much nerves as I probably had in French Open, in the semi-final,” Alcaraz says ahead of the blockbuster billing between the World No 1 and 2. “I try to pull out all nerves, try to enjoy that moment because probably in the semi-final at the French Open I didn’t enjoy at all in the first set.”

The 20-year-old says he will speak to a psychologist about how to be better prepared.

His coach and former player Juan Carlos Ferrero says it is important to shed the memory of the meeting in Paris and not make the ‘giant’ bigger than what it already is.

The Spanish sensation has done it 🇪🇸@carlosalcaraz triumphs over Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an all-time classic#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sPGLXr2k99 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

“What we have to do is to get him (Alcaraz) to play relaxed and fluid. Nobody goes out into a Wimbledon final feeling relaxed from the start, above all because of the difficulties the opponent will create for us,” said Ferrero.

Contrary to the expectation, the first set passes in a breeze: 34 minutes. Alcaraz wins just 16 of 45 points and seven on Djokovic’s serve. 6-1 with the Serb edging Alcaraz on all key stats but winners (7 to 5).

“Carlos, raise your level, or everybody would be disappointed,” he told himself.

And raise the level he did.

A lifelong dream! 🏆💚 You always have to believe! I’m only 20 years old, everything is happening too fast, but I’m very proud of how we work every day. Thank you everyone for your support, from the bottom of my heart! 🙌🏻😍 @Wimbledon 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/MsdjFqBhiO — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 16, 2023

Unlike the French Open, Alcaraz had a new-found mental belief that he belonged. A title at the Queen’s Club had strengthened the confidence level. As had wins over Matteo Berrettini, Holger Rune and Daniil Medvedev in the last three matches.

The conviction carried him through a five-setter, a near five-hour contest. It saw him end Djokovic’s run of 15 straight tiebreaks won at majors. It saw him bring to a halt Djokovic’s success in five-setters at the All England Club stretching back to 2006. The 45-match winning streak on Centre Court, going back to 2013, snapped.

A day later, Alcaraz hogged the headlines.

“God save the new King” read the headline in the Spanish sports daily Marca. “King Carlitos” said AS. “Alcaraz era begins at Wimbledon” says El Mundo. “Alcaraz is the new King” suggests La Razon. “Alcaraz is crowned at Wimbledon” says La Vanguardia on its front cover. “Alcaraz, future perfect” goes ABC.

British media also hail the new Wimbledon champion. “Alcaraz takes Djokovic’s Wimbledon crown” says The Times. Metro makes a pun: “Djok-Buster”.

Look at that crowd, all for one man.@CarlosAlcaraz takes his trophy to the #Wimbledon balcony 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aXnWQVeTGO — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

The Spaniard, though, prefers to keep his feet on the ground after winning his second major in the second foray into a final. “I did it for myself, not for tennis generation, honestly. It was great.”

“Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me. It’s something that I will never forget, that’s for sure.

“It’s great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it as well. It’s great for me and I think for the young players, as well.”

Through the five weeks, it appears as if the Spaniard has learned to defeat the tension in his body. To release it, to relax and channel it into hitting some incredible shots.

Former World No 1 Caroline Wozniacki attributes that these are the marks of champions. “He goes home and learns,” said Wozniacki, who recently announced her return to tennis and was at Wimbledon working as a TV analyst. “He asks, ‘What went wrong, why did I lose, what happened?’ and goes home and works. That’s what the best players in the world do. They aren’t happy with where they are. They want to do more, win more and win bigger.”

03: RF

04: RF

05: RF

06: RF

07: RF

08: RN

09: RF

10: RN

11: ND

12: RF

13: AM

14: ND

15: ND

16: AM

17: RF

18: ND

19: ND

21: ND

22: ND

23: CA 🥳@carlosalcaraz breaks the 20-year dominance of Federer, Djokovic, Nadal & Murray at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/SKfcDPBic4 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 16, 2023

Fellow analyst and former player James Blake says, “The rate he’s getting better is absolutely absurd.” With ESPN analyst Pam Shriver agreeing. “Carlos learns so much from every experience. And he’s had a pretty meaningful six weeks.”

If the French Open semi-final created doubts about Alcaraz’s ability to go head-to-head with Djokovic in five-setters, the Wimbledon final dashed them all.

“I am a totally different player than at the French Open. I grew up a lot since that moment. I learned a lot from that moment,” said Alcaraz, who became the youngest Wimbledon champion since 17-year-old Boris Becker won the title in 1986.

“I prepared a little bit different mentally before the match. I could deal with the pressure, the nerves, better than I did in the French Open.

“I didn’t get down, I didn’t give up. I fought until the last ball.”

Alcaraz celebrated becoming the first man other than Roger Federer, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to win Wimbledon since 2002. Calling it ‘the biggest moment of my life’, the 20-year-old had lingering doubts over his capabilities as well.

“Before this match, I thought that I wasn’t ready to beat Djokovic in five sets, an epic match like this. To stay good physically or good mentally for about five hours against a legend … I learned (a lot) about myself today.”

Mamma mia I’ve never seen such a rage at such level of tennis. Obviously McEnroe’s rants, but those were as normal for him as breathing. Djokovic hits the net post with full force, never saw like this, and after you see he even hurt his wrist! pic.twitter.com/lqZe0JaiMh — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 16, 2023

Novak Djokovic may have left a dent on the net post at Wimbledon on Sunday but it was Carlos Alcaraz who stamped his authority.