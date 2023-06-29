Caroline Wozniacki is going to return to professional tennis three years after announcing her retirement. The 2018 Australian Open champion said she will make her comeback in Montreal in first week of August before moving to the US Open.

The former World No 1 added she will prepare for the Australian Open next year and has plans to represent Denmark at the Paris Olympics next year.

“I’ll start out playing in Montreal just to get back into the groove, and then we’ll all head to New York. After that, I’ll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia, and we’ll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too,” she said in a first person account on Vogue.

The 32-year-old maintained she’s not sure how long she will remain on the tour but will continue as long as she can. “How long will I be able to play at my highest level—a year, two years, three years? I don’t know. But I know that five years from now, when the kids are in school, it will be too late. I’m not going to make any bold predictions—but if I didn’t believe in myself, I wouldn’t be doing this: I’m too competitive to just show up and not feel like I’m going to be one of the best players out there,” she said in the article.

Wozniacki spent 71 weeks at the top of the world rankings and finished with 30 singles titles – including a major crown at the Australian Open in 2018.

She announced her retirement before 2020 Australian Open at the age of 29, saying she wanted to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee. She has since given birth to daughter Olivia and son James.

“But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role.

“We decided as a family it’s time. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait!”

