Wimbledon will celebrate the career of Roger Federer at the All England Club on Tuesday, the second day of the Championships. The ceremony will be held on the Centre Court – the venue for eight of his triumphs at SW19.

Federer, who retired in September last year, will visit the scene of some of his greatest triumphs and be honoured before the start of play.

“I’m pleased to say that Roger will be with us tomorrow and we will have a special celebratory moment on Centre Court before play starts just to honour him as the man holding the most gentlemen’s singles titles here at Wimbledon,” All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said on Monday.

She added: We’ll have a moment just to celebrate his achievements and to say thank you for all the memories.”

Federer, 41, has largely stayed away from the sport since bowing out in emotional scenes at the Laver Cup but was similarly honoured at the grass-court event in Halle last month.

Bolton revealed that Serena Williams, 41, who played her last at the US Open, was also invited to Wimbledon but was unable to travel.

“We invited Serena similarly this year but as you’ll know she’s pregnant so understandably couldn’t travel,” said Bolton.

“We of course wish her lots of luck with the remainder of her pregnancy and we hope maybe we might see her next year.”

Novak Djokovic is a strong favourite to equal Federer’s record of eight singles titles at Wimbledon this year and secure his 24th Grand Slam title – going past Williams in the all-time list in the Open Era.

