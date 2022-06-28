Matteo Berrettini's place in the men's singles draw at Wimbledon goes to lucky loser Elias Ymer.

Wimbledon 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini has been forced to withdraw from the Championships after testing COVID-19 positive. He joins 2017 Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic in pulling out with the virus.

In an Instagram post, Berrettini wrote, "I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from @wimbledon due to a positive COVID-19 test result."

"I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days. Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament."

"I have no words to describe the extreme disappointed I feel. The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger. Thank you for the support"

Berrettini's place in the draw will go to lucky loser Elias Ymer. He will take on Cristian Garin.

Berrettini came into Wimbledon on a nine-match winning streak with titles in Stuttgart and Queen's. It was his second title in a row at the Queen's Club putting him in good stead for Wimbledon.

Last year, the Italian player was beaten in four sets by Novak Djokovic and had won 20 of his last 21 matches on grass.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.