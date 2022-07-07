Wimbledon 2022 Highlights, Tennis Updates: In the women's semi-finals, Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina triumphed over Tatjana Maria and Simona Halep respectively.

Auto refresh feeds

This is the first time in the Open Era that there are three first-time major semi-finalists in the women's draw.

Ons Jabeur with a love hold and she takes the first set in just 38 minutes. Maria has struggled on the serve and been unable to find her range especially on the forehand

For the fourth time this Championship, Tatjana Maria has forced a decider after losing the first set. She makes the only break advantage count as Ons Jabeur's level drops with some absurd shot choices

Ons Jabeur is the first Arab woman and first African woman to reach the final of a Grand Slam. This was long time coming. She beats Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and will face the winner of next match between Halep and Rybakina

On to the second semi-final then. Simona Halep takes on Elena Rybakina. One is a two-time Grand Slam champion. The other is making her first semi-final appearance at a major. Halep holds a 2-1 head-to-head

Elena Rybakina wins the opening set 6-3 in 37 minutes. The Kazakh player has done wonderfully to ping Halep back and not allowing her to relax her arms. Two aces in the final game of the set. She gets the job done on fourth set point as Halep's forehand goes awry

Elena Rybakina is through to the Wimbledon final after beating Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in 75 minutes. A poor day with the serve for Halep and the 2019 champion exits in the last-four. Waiting for Rybakina in the final is Ons Jabeur.

BREAK! Rybakina with a poor serve and Halep gets the break back. The former World No 1 suddenly growing in confidence and finding her shots. How will the serve hold up though?

Halep's troubles with the serve continue. She throws in a double fault. Misses a simple shot and looks at her box in frustration. At 30-30, Rybakina plays a perfect point as Halep runs around to make her hit one more ball. The Kazakh closes the point out with a simple volley at the net. On break point, yet another double fault. Yikes! BREAK!

An ace to close the game out and Rybakina is inching towards the final. Halep would hope her serve holds through this time

Halep serving to stay in the match. Starts by forcing Rybakina into an error and on the second the Kazakh displays good hands for a volley winner. Halep makes it 30-15 as the serve return goes long. Another easy point comes Simona's way and she has two opportunities to hold. One goes away with a thumping serve return which Halep slaps into the net. Followed by a double fault - ninth of the match. Crowd tries to push and urge Halep on as she looks down in frustration. An 83mph first serve from Halep, at the end of the rally, the Romanian sends forehand wide. On match point, Rybakina with a winner into the corner and she is through to the final!

Elena Rybakina is through to the Wimbledon final after beating Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in 75 minutes. A poor day with the serve for Halep and the 2019 champion exits in the last-four. Waiting for Rybakina in the final is Ons Jabeur.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, born in Moscow, who represented Russia until 2018, is through to the Wimbledon final where Russian and Belarussian players are banned. pic.twitter.com/gdDEodrPak

Rybakina, a former Russian player, is into the Wimbledon final in the year Russians and Belarussians are banned. Oh the irony!

Last Wimbledon final between two women's first-timers: Karen Hantze Susman vs Věra Suková in 1962

Last Grand Slam final between two women's first-timers: Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez at 2021 US Open

Right we have our two finalists. Two first-time finalists then. Two women who hadn't progressed past the quarters at a major before are now one win away from lifting the historic trophy aloft. A real shame it doesn't come with ranking points though. But a hefty pay cheque is always nice. Before the final, we have the small matter of men's semi-finals tomorrow. Join us tomorrow. Until then, good night!

Wimbledon 2022 Live, Women's semi-finals: The women take center stage at Wimbledon all on their own on Thursday with both semifinal matches on Centre Court.

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur will face Tatjana Maria in the first match and Simona Halep will play Elena Rybakina in the second.

Jabeur is trying to become the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. Halep has already won this tournament and is playing again at the All England Club for the first time since earning the title in 2019.

Jabeur said it would be difficult to face 34-year-old Maria, a mother of two, whom she described as her "barbecue buddy".

Preview: Wimbledon Women's semi-finals

Germany's Maria, ranked 103, came back from maternity leave less a year ago after the birth of her second daughter.

For the second semi-final, standing at 6 feet (1.84 metres), world number 23 Rybakina is the big-hitting star of the women's tournament, firing an event-leading 44 aces over five rounds so far.

On Thursday, she faces Halep, who hopes to recreate the "perfect match" that delivered the 2019 Wimbledon title.

The former world number one from Romania collected her second Grand Slam crown at the All England Club three years ago.

Halep is the only one of Thursday's four semi-finalists not to drop a set at this year's tournament.

Her first major title was at the French Open in 2018.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.