Wimbledon 2022 Highlights, Tennis Updates: In the women's semi-finals, Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina triumphed over Tatjana Maria and Simona Halep respectively.
Wimbledon Live: Simona Halep faces Elena Rybakina in the second semi-final. Winner takes on Ons Jabeur in the final. AP
Wimbledon 2022 Live, Women's semi-finals: The women take center stage at Wimbledon all on their own on Thursday with both semifinal matches on Centre Court.
Third-seeded Ons Jabeur will face Tatjana Maria in the first match and Simona Halep will play Elena Rybakina in the second.
Jabeur is trying to become the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. Halep has already won this tournament and is playing again at the All England Club for the first time since earning the title in 2019.
Jabeur said it would be difficult to face 34-year-old Maria, a mother of two, whom she described as her "barbecue buddy".
Preview: Wimbledon Women's semi-finals
Germany's Maria, ranked 103, came back from maternity leave less a year ago after the birth of her second daughter.
For the second semi-final, standing at 6 feet (1.84 metres), world number 23 Rybakina is the big-hitting star of the women's tournament, firing an event-leading 44 aces over five rounds so far.
On Thursday, she faces Halep, who hopes to recreate the "perfect match" that delivered the 2019 Wimbledon title.
The former world number one from Romania collected her second Grand Slam crown at the All England Club three years ago.
Halep is the only one of Thursday's four semi-finalists not to drop a set at this year's tournament.
Her first major title was at the French Open in 2018.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.