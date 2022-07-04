Sports

Wimbledon 2022: Cristian Garin downs Alex de Minaur in epic contest to reach quarter-finals

The unseeded Garin looked down and out when he was trailing by two sets but took the third set on a tie-break and went on to win 2-6, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 7-6 (10/6) in four hours, 34 minutes.

Agence France-Presse July 04, 2022 22:28:17 IST
Chile's Cristian Garin celebrates after defeating Australia's Alex De Minaur during a men's singles fourth round match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Chile's Cristian Garin came back from two sets down and saved two match points to beat 19th seed Alex de Minaur and reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday.

De Minaur was in charge from the start after breaking in the first game, before repeating the feat later in the set.

The Australian, who beat Garin on grass in Eastbourne last month, broke three times in the second set to take an iron grip on the match.

But Garin, who had a 3-0 losing record against his opponent heading into the match on Court Two, came out on top in the tie-break.

The world number 43 won the fourth set to force a dramatic decider, during which he saved two match points on his own serve in the 10th game.

The set went to a tie-break and Garin held his nerve to seal the win and secure a place in his first Slam quarter-final.

Updated Date: July 04, 2022 22:28:17 IST

