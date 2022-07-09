A quick look at newly crowned Wimbledon women's champion Elena Rybakina who lifted her first major title.

Elena Rybakina, the newly crowned Wimbledon champion, was born in Moscow and has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, when that country offered her funding to support her tennis career.

The switch has been a topic of conversation during Wimbledon, because it barred all players who represent Russia or Belarus from entering the tournament due to the war in Ukraine.

Rybakina opted not to discuss how much time she spends in Moscow, claiming she trains in Slovakia and Dubai when not on tour.

"So I don't live anywhere, to be honest," she said.

Rybakina is the Kazakhstan number one ahead of Yulia Putintseva, ranked at 33 and a three-time quarter-finalist at the majors.

One of Rybakina's most attention grabbing wins came at last year's French Open when she beat Serena Williams.

Titles: 3 (Wimbledon 2022; Hobart 2020; Bucharest 2019)

Grand Slam: 1 (Wimbledon 2022)

Elena Rybakina's path to the Wimbledon title:

1st rd: bt Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 7-5

2nd rd: bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)

3rd rd: bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5

4th rd: bt Petra Martic (CRO) 7-5, 6-3

QF: bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

SF: bt Simona Halep (ROM x16) 6-3, 6-3

F: bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x3) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

(with inputs from AFP, AP)

