Tiafoe made a special mention of Alcaraz’s effort and determination, following a pledge to come back harder.

After defeating Frances Tiafoe of the United States in a thrilling five-set US Open semi-final on Friday night, Carlos Alcaraz is one victory away from capturing his first Grand Slam trophy and moving into the top spot in the world rankings. The spectacular highlight reel, whose exquisite shotmaking and unwavering grit have branded him as the new face of the sport.

The 19-year-old Spaniard rallied from behind in a nail-biting match to advance to Sunday’s final. The score was 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), and 6-3.

On the other hand, Tiafoe is the first American to advance to the US Open men’s semi-finals since Andy Roddick in 2006. The 24-year-old from Hyattsville was attempting to become the first Black American man to make a major final after MaliVai Washington at Wimbledon in 1996. While unleashing hellfire in ferocious baseline rallies, Alcaraz and Tiafoe engaged in spectacular cat-and-mouse exchanges that encompassed the entire court. After more than a four-hour-long intense fight, the American had to give in in front of the Spanish teenager.

During the post-match conversation, Tiafoe got emotional and burst into tears in front of the 24,000-strong home crowd. The loss hit him so hard that he could not speak much. Although, he made a special mention of Alcaraz’s effort and determination, following a pledge to come back harder. “I will win this one day,” Tiafoe further added with a “sorry” to the supporters for not being able to live up to the expectation.

The conversation has been shared by the US Open on their official Twitter handle. The caption of the video says, “We love you, Tiafoe.” Even after the elimination, users did not forget to appreciate the dedication of the country boy. Since being uploaded, the video has received over 2 lakh views and as many as 11,000 users have liked it so far.

A person marked him as a “legend.”

He didn’t let anyone down. What a legend, thank you @FTiafoe — ⁴ (@FormulaWalksa) September 10, 2022

Another one asked Tiafoe to “hold his head high.”

You fought hard. Hold your head high. — Mrs. Minnie Styles (@JUST_MINNIE71) September 10, 2022

A proud fan predicted, “You will win a grand slam.”

Tiafoe you fought a good fight. I am proud of you . Exciting match. You will win a grand slam . ❤️ — M M (@MiMiMond132) September 10, 2022

An individual praised the American’s fight-back ability.

What a tournament and what a fight from Tiafoe, every time he looked like he was done, he fought back and just didn’t have enough — duckssfan16 (@JaysonMoriarty) September 10, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

He’s one of my favorites. Tiafoe is also a big supporter of @ACEingAutism – a true champion on and off the court. — Andrew Grub (@AndrewGrub1) September 10, 2022

We love you! Great job, Frances. #webelieve. — Susan Safipour (@SafiTahoe) September 10, 2022

Sir, you did us proud. Cant wait to see more of you! — Ivy (@lahederahelix) September 10, 2022

On Sunday, Alcaraz will face fifth-seeded Casper Ruud, who outplayed Karen Khachanov in the day’s first semi-final. After Nadal at the 2005 French Open, this Spanish guy, who was the youngest man to reach a grand slam semifinal, has now become just the second teenager, after Pete Sampras in 1990, to advance to a men’s final at the US Open in the professional era.

