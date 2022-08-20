Daniil Medvedev snatched the close battle from Fritz even after the former reached the break point a couple of times in the first set of the Cincinnati Masters

Daniil Medvedev defeated Taylor Fritz 7-6(1), 6-3 on Friday to go to the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, kicking off his quest for a fifth ATP Masters 1000 victory. The top seed advanced by putting on a superb performance against the American to follow up on his stunning triumphs against Botic van de Zandschulp and Denis Shapovalov in the previous rounds. After the completion of the match, while leaving the court, Medvedev was spotted saying “sorry” to Fritz for the first set.

The Russian snatched the close battle from Fritz even after the former reached the break point a couple of times. In a video shared by Tennis TV on its official Twitter account, Medvedev can be seen saying, “Sorry for the first set. You deserved it, sorry.” Fritz, who seemed completely unprepared for the apology, just manages to give a shy smile in response. Medvedev wished him luck for the upcoming US Open.

The caption reads, “Always the nice guy,” praising the sportsmanship of Medvedev. The footage went viral and has received more than one lakh views so far. Over 4,000 people have already liked the exchange between the players. One of the commenters noted, “Medvedev is making it so hard for us to dislike him,” while another person wrote, “Medvedev doesn't get much of the credit that he deserves I think. He's nice, funny and savage all at the same time.”

In the first set, Fritz virtually missed the goal by one stroke. Through the first 12 games, there was no discernible difference between the two players. They frequently altered direction while moving the ball, blasted groundstrokes to both corners, missed shots, won topspin lobs, and aced saves when necessary. Fritz was looking to have the advantage. He got to break point at 3-2 and took advantage of the rally, but his easy forehand long shot was missed. He got to set point at 5-4 and used the rally to his advantage once more, but his easy backhand long miss cost him the point. Frustrated, Fritz lost the tiebreaker immediately (7-1) and never recovered in the encounter.

