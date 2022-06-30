Watch: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina loses Wimbledon match in unusual fashion
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina lost his match against Jiri Vesely after hitting a ball out of the stadium in frustration.
London: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina found an unusual way to lose a Grand Slam match. So unusual, he didn’t quite know the rule that did him in.
Spain’s Davidovich Fokina was given a point penalty by chair umpire Carlos Ramos for ball abuse and, because it came on match point, that ended the second-round contest against the Czech Republic’s Jiri Vesely at Wimbledon on Wednesday.
The final score was 6-3, 5-7, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (10-7) in Vesely’s favor after nearly four hours of play at Court 17.
Davidovich Fokina had been cited for a different code violation earlier. When Ramos made the match-ending call, Davidovich Fokina questioned the ruling, saying his two citations were for different infractions.
davidovich fokina given point penalty match point down in the fifth set supertiebreak pic.twitter.com/vAZgDP3O2u
— tweener lobbyist (@tennisywilliams) June 29, 2022
Wimbledon 1R: Broken in 3rd at 40-0 when trying to serve it out v Hurkacz. Breaks to stay in it in the 5th, wins the 5th set TB.
— Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) June 29, 2022
Wimbledon 2R: Plays in another 5th set TB v Vesely. Match ends on point penalty after a second offence, ADF hitting the ball out of the court after point ended at 7-9 in the TB.
— Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) June 29, 2022
But that doesn’t matter: Two such violations during one match result in a point being awarded to the opponent. This one happened to come right after Davidovich Fokina missed a forehand to give Vesely a 9-7 edge in the first-to-10-points, win-by-two final-set tiebreaker.
So Davidovich Fokina, who eliminated seventh seed seed Hubert Hurkacz in another fifth-set tiebreaker in the first round Monday, is out of the men’s singles draw at Wimbledon.
Vesely moves on to face 30th-seeded Tommy Paul in the third round.
(with inputs from The Associated Press)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams exits in first round, Rafael Nadal made to dig deep
On Day 2 of the Wimbledon Championships, Serena Williams was bundled out in the first round while Rafael Nadal saw his half of the draw open up further.
'We're still here': Wimbledon set for all-Ukrainian clash
Russian and Belarusian players have already been banned by the All England Club in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Wimbledon 2022: 'Brick wall' Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray eye third round
On Day 3 of Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic faces Thanasi Kokkinakis, Andy Murray puts his unbeaten record against John Isner on the line