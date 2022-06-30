Alejandro Davidovich Fokina lost his match against Jiri Vesely after hitting a ball out of the stadium in frustration.

London: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina found an unusual way to lose a Grand Slam match. So unusual, he didn’t quite know the rule that did him in.

Spain’s Davidovich Fokina was given a point penalty by chair umpire Carlos Ramos for ball abuse and, because it came on match point, that ended the second-round contest against the Czech Republic’s Jiri Vesely at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The final score was 6-3, 5-7, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (10-7) in Vesely’s favor after nearly four hours of play at Court 17.

Davidovich Fokina had been cited for a different code violation earlier. When Ramos made the match-ending call, Davidovich Fokina questioned the ruling, saying his two citations were for different infractions.

But that doesn’t matter: Two such violations during one match result in a point being awarded to the opponent. This one happened to come right after Davidovich Fokina missed a forehand to give Vesely a 9-7 edge in the first-to-10-points, win-by-two final-set tiebreaker.

So Davidovich Fokina, who eliminated seventh seed seed Hubert Hurkacz in another fifth-set tiebreaker in the first round Monday, is out of the men’s singles draw at Wimbledon.

Vesely moves on to face 30th-seeded Tommy Paul in the third round.

(with inputs from The Associated Press)

