US Open prize money has exceeded $60 million for the first time for the 2022 edition. But the interesting part of the story is that it benefits the qualifiers.

New York: The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced that it is set to award $60.1 million in total player compensation for the final major of the year, up from last year’s $57.5 million. It’s the biggest prize money purse at the US Open to date, crossing the $60-million mark for the first time.

More than the overall prize purse, the way it will be distributed is the intriguing part of the story.

If the prize money for the men's and women's singles champion last year was $2,500,000 ($2.5 million) then this year it has increased by $100,000 to $2,600,000 ($2.6 million).

The singles winners’ prize money is still considerably lower than pre-pandemic levels despite the total increase in compensation. Back in 2019, the winners received $3.9 million. The players who come through the qualifying round will be rewarded for their effort. The total prize money for the US Open qualifying has now reached the $6.26 million mark. Players who make the main draw will earn $80,000 and those who progress to the second round will add $121,000 to their bank account. These figures represent an 85% and 57% increase since 2016, respectively.

In the pre-pandemic US Open, in 2019, first-round losers received $58,000 and those eliminated in the second round earned $100,000.

Under the new prize money structure, the finalist of the US Open gets $1.3 million.

Players who progress to the last-eight will earn $445,000 and by going into the semi-finals, a player will bag $705,000.

Winners of the doubles championship will earn $688,000 each with the runner-up taking $344,000.

At the lowest end of the spectrum, doubles team that exits in the first round will only take home $21,300.

