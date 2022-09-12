Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam championship in New York by defeating Casper Ruud in four sets in the final, capping off an incredible run.

Carlos Alcaraz, who won the US Open by serving a rocket off his racket, heralded the arrival of a new era of tennis at Flushing Meadows. By winning the US Open title at the age of 19, Alcaraz provided a preview of what appears to be a dazzling tennis career. The Spanish teenager clinched his first Grand Slam championship in New York by defeating Casper Ruud in four sets in the final, capping off an incredible run. Alcaraz’s victory at the US Open made him the youngest Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal at the French Open in 2005.

Alcaraz, who will rise three spots in the rankings to No. 1 on Monday, has already garnered a lot of attention as the “Next Big Thing” in a circuit that has been dominated for years by the “Big Three” of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer.

After achieving the historic feat, Alcaraz wrote a special note on his Twitter handle, thanking all the fans around the globe for supporting him throughout the competition. His post read, “These two weeks have been incredible and have included some very tough matches. Thank you New York City for the support, the energy on the court is impossible to explain! And thank you to everyone on the other side of the world, for staying up late or getting up early to support me!”

As the world kept its eyes on the youngster, his post created much buzz among tennis fans. A lot of congratulatory messages have flooded the comment section and since being shared, Alcaraz’s heartfelt gratitude to his fans has garnered more than 37,000 likes.

Alcaraz also shared a clip with his first Grand Slam trophy. After lifting the title, he acknowledged that the trophy was worth the tired feeling from the last week.



The comment section saw numerous appreciative remarks for Alcaraz’s determination and spirit on the court.

Here are some notable reactions:

Alcaraz had a spectacular run in New York, playing in three five-setter matches including the second-longest match in US Open history – en route to the semifinal. However, he did not need five sets to win the big final because he maintained his cool despite missing an opportunity to capitalise on a strong start. Alcaraz defeated Ruud 6-4 in the opening set, but he gave him a chance to recover. The Spaniard used a tiebreaker to gain a 2-1 advantage before he stormed to a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 victory in the tournament final.

