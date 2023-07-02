Madison Keys claimed the Eastbourne International for the second time on Saturday after holding off a fightback by Daria Kasatkina to win 6-2, 7-6 (15/13).

The American appeared to be cruising towards her third grass court title as she raced through the first set and led 4-1 in the second.

Kasatkina was battling the blustery conditions and a series of net cords that went in Keys’ favour but found her stride to take five of the next six games.

However, the Russian, who will enter the world’s top 10 next week, was broken when serving to take the second set.

Instead a marathon tie-break ensued as Kasatkina again battled back from 5-2 down to have four set points.

Keys’ booming forehands though dug the world number 25 out of trouble and she eventually took the title on her fifth match point.

“It feels like home,” said Keys of backing up her first ever WTA title at Eastbourne in 2014.

“Being able to win the title here twice now makes me have very fond memories of Eastbourne.”

Keys will now turn her attention to Wimbledon, where she faces British wildcard Sonay Kartal in the first round on Tuesday.

Kasatkina is in action at the All England Club on Monday against American Caroline Dolehide.

Siniakova claims first grass title at Bad Homburg

Katerina Siniakova won the Bad Homburg Open on Saturday, defeating Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in the final of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

Siniakova claimed her fourth WTA singles title and first on grass but was made to sit through a four-hour rain delay after winning the first set.

The Czech 27-year-old, ranked 52 in singles and the world number one in doubles, broke Bronzetti twice in the opening set before play was interrupted.

Siniakova, the 2021 runner-up at the tournament just north of Frankfurt, led 5-2 in the second set but Bronzetti battled back to force a tie-break.

The Czech raced out in front though and converted her fourth match point to lift the trophy.

She came into Bad Homburg short on form after a poor year in which she missed much of the clay season with a wrist injury. Her last tour-level win had been at Indian Wells in March.

Clay court specialist Bronzetti, ranked 65th, made the final after world number one Iga Swiatek pulled out of their semi-final clash due to illness.

Swiatek, who withdrew from her first grass court semi-final, confirmed on Saturday she was “pretty sure it’s going to be fine” for Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

Eubanks brushes aside Mannarino in Mallorca for first title

How it started vs. How it’s going Major THANK YOU to @Clijsterskim for keeping my spirits up at the start of this grass court season. I really appreciate you pic.twitter.com/ZgKlQdG6zf — Christopher Eubanks (@chris_eubanks96) July 1, 2023

Christopher Eubanks claimed his first ATP title when he beat Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-4 in the Mallorca final on Saturday.

The 27-year-old American, ranked 77th in the world, had never before reached even the semi-finals on the main tour.

On his way to the final, he saved five match points on Friday as he beat South African Lloyd Harris, taking the third set tiebreak 11/9.

Saturday’s final was less of a battle.

Against a more experienced finalist, Eubanks immediately took the upper hand, breaking in the second game. He broke again in the sixth game and dropped only four points on serve as he took the first set in 23 minutes.

Eubanks broke in the opening game of the second set. Mannarino reached deuce on the American’s serve in the sixth game but could not break back.

“It means the world. It just means the world, man,” Eubanks said.

“It means a lot of the hard work I’ve been putting in, the ups and downs throughout my career, it all is coming together now at this point in my career.

“It’s just a testament to the hard work. Now I just want to keep working even harder to feel this feeling even more,” he added.

Eubanks, who won in 62 minutes, will break into the Top 50 for the first time in his career on Monday, the first day of Wimbledon, where he will play Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro (ranked 96th).

Mannarino, meanwhile, will face Alexander Shevchenko in the first round of the grass-court major.

Cerundolo claims title in Eastbourne

Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo claimed his second ATP Tour title at the Eastbourne International by beating American Tommy Paul 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 for the second of two victories on Saturday.

Cerundolo had finished off his semi-final victory over Mackenzie McDonald earlier in the day by winning the one game he needed after rain prevented completion of the semi-finals on Friday.

Paul then eased past Frenchman Gregoire Barrere in straight sets but fell short against the world number 19.

Cerundolo’s only previous title came on the clay of Bastad last year.

(with inputs from AFP)

