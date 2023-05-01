Sumit Nagal clinched the ATP Challenger title in Rome, Italy after beating Jesper de Jong 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday. It is India’s first singles title on European clay.

The last Indian to win an ATP Challenger title was Ramkumar Ramanathan in Bahrain in November 2021.

Following the straight set triumph, Nagal tweeted: “It always feels good to lift a trophy. Especially when it’s been 4 years since you won your last one.”

“There were times when the days were cold and the cards all fold. It was hard to believe that this day would come. I struggled with numerous injuries, came back from surgery, fought covid, endured tough matches, tougher training regimes, and my own internal demons.”

I’d like to thank God and everyone that reminded me that even the bad days were tiny steps of a process in my growth as a tennis player and human being. Today was a good day, back to work tomorrow! 💪🏽 fin. — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) April 30, 2023

Nagal, ranked 374th in the world, came through qualifying and played seven matches in eight days for his first title since 2019. Through the week, Nagal dropped just two sets and beat fourth seed and World No 172 Francesco Maestrelli and eighth seed and World No 198 Joris de Loore along the way.

With the title, Nagal will jump almost a 100 places from his 347th in the world (as on 24 April) to 254th (on 1 May). His highest rank was 122 in 2020.

This is Nagal’s third ATP Challenger title having also clinched the trophies in Bangalore (2017) and Buenos Aires (2019). He had also finished runner-up in Banja Luka in 2019.

Since then, Nagal’s progress has been impacted by injuries. A hip surgery sidelined him for over six months. The Jhajhar-resident has been on the comeback trail after an extended recovery period. He showed glimpses of the past during the ATP 250 in Pune and at the Davis Cup tie against Denmark. He also reached the semi-finals of the ATP Challenger in Chennai this year.

He earned plenty of media attention at the 2020 US Open when he became the first Indian man to win a Grand Slam singles match since Somdev Devvarman.

