Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza’s glittering tennis career came to an end on Tuesday with a first round defeat in women’s doubles of the Dubai Open. Partnering with Madison Keys, Sania Mirza lost 6-4, 6-0 to Russian pair Liudmila Samsonova and Veronika Kudermetova.

Last month at the Australian Open 2023, Sania Mirza finished as the runners-up in the mixed doubles in her last Grand Slam contest, playing alongside Rohan Bopanna.

One of the greatest tennis players to emerge from South Asia, Sania Mirza won six Grand Slams titles including three doubles and three mixed doubles crowns. She also clinched 44 WTA titles in her career which began in 2003.

43 of her 44 WTA titles came in doubles and her last one was won in the Czech Republic at the Ostrava Open 2021 where she played alongside China’s Zhang Shuai.

Her first Grand Slam win came in 2009 in mixed doubles with her compatriot Mahesh Bhupati in Australia. With Bhupati, she also won the mixed doubles crown at the 2012 French Open and captured the mixed doubles title at the 2014 US Open with Brazil’s Bruno Soares.

One final embrace 🫂@MirzaSania has played her final match, wrapping up her career in Dubai!#DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/miVNQYJGMJ — wta (@WTA) February 21, 2023

With the legendary Martina Hingis, Sania Mirza won the women’s doubles titles at the 2015 Wimbledon, 2015 US Open, and 2016 Australian Open.

Sani Mirza also holds the record for being the first Indian woman to win a WTA title and a Grand Slam.

Her final match and retirement from tennis led to an outpouring of emotions on Twitter as various top tennis players and celebrities congratulated her on a decorated career. Here are some of the best reactions:

End of an era!

Today #IndianTennis bids it’s goodbye to the icon who became a role model and inspiration for millions 🙌🏻 Happy retirement, @MirzaSania 😇#SaniaMirza #Tennis pic.twitter.com/wgsTkfAe1N — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) February 21, 2023

To an inspiring journey, @MirzaSania! 🙌🏻 You are one of the finest athletes of this generation and have set a great benchmark so high with your extraordinary performances 😇 Happiest retirement to you!#Tennis #India #SaniaMirza pic.twitter.com/OGkgdyv2MD — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 21, 2023

#SaniaMirza‘s career taught us to believe in ourselves, take on challenges and dig deep within ourselves to conquer fears 🙌🏻 She is a warrior and who won millions of hearts with her inspirational journey ❤️

Wish you the very best and a happy retirement @MirzaSania#Tennis pic.twitter.com/WCqGKfLxnI — Devindar Walmiki (@DWalmiki) February 21, 2023

Sania Mirza – An island of hope in a sea of mediocrity …❤️🇮🇳 A story of hard work, grit, determination & dedication finally comes to an end. From an emerging Tennis star to one of India’s national sports icons, thank you for all the memories & love…🙌#The_Queen_Retires pic.twitter.com/T9OWIgeiUD — All India Tennis Association (@AITA__Tennis) February 21, 2023

Sania Mirza signs off her career on high note. She might lost her last game but left her legacy behind for women in sub-continent. An inspiration for millions of girls.@MirzaSania @realshoaibmalik #SaniaMirza #shoaibmalik pic.twitter.com/eN7NdbEfmy — Sohail Imran (@sohailimrangeo) February 21, 2023

