Sports

Sania Mirza retires: 'Inspiration for millions of girls' — tributes pour in for Indian tennis ace

Sani Mirza holds the record for being the first Indian woman to win a WTA title and a Grand Slam.

FP Sports February 22, 2023 11:14:43 IST
Sania Mirza retires: 'Inspiration for millions of girls' — tributes pour in for Indian tennis ace

Sania Mirza won 44 WTA titles in her career. AFP

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza’s glittering tennis career came to an end on Tuesday with a first round defeat in women’s doubles of the Dubai Open. Partnering with Madison Keys, Sania Mirza lost 6-4, 6-0 to Russian pair Liudmila Samsonova and Veronika Kudermetova.

Last month at the Australian Open 2023, Sania Mirza finished as the runners-up in the mixed doubles in her last Grand Slam contest, playing alongside Rohan Bopanna.

One of the greatest tennis players to emerge from South Asia, Sania Mirza won six Grand Slams titles including three doubles and three mixed doubles crowns. She also clinched 44 WTA titles in her career which began in 2003.

43 of her 44 WTA titles came in doubles and her last one was won in the Czech Republic at the Ostrava Open 2021 where she played alongside China’s Zhang Shuai.

Her first Grand Slam win came in 2009 in mixed doubles with her compatriot Mahesh Bhupati in Australia. With Bhupati, she also won the mixed doubles crown at the 2012 French Open and captured the mixed doubles title at the 2014 US Open with Brazil’s Bruno Soares.

With the legendary Martina Hingis, Sania Mirza won the women’s doubles titles at the 2015 Wimbledon, 2015 US Open, and 2016 Australian Open.

Sani Mirza also holds the record for being the first Indian woman to win a WTA title and a Grand Slam.

Her final match and retirement from tennis led to an outpouring of emotions on Twitter as various top tennis players and celebrities congratulated her on a decorated career. Here are some of the best reactions:

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 22, 2023 11:14:43 IST

TAGS:

also read

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime ease through in Rotterdam
Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime ease through in Rotterdam

Stefanos Tsitsipas took just over an hour and a half to beat Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 6-1. He next faces the winner of Jannik Sinner and Benjamin Bonzi.

Moroccan tennis player Younes Rachidi banned for life for 135 match-fixing offences
Tennis

Moroccan tennis player Younes Rachidi banned for life for 135 match-fixing offences

Younes Rachidi, who had a highest doubles ranking of No. 473, has been banned from ever playing in, coaching at or attending any tennis event

Wu Yibing becomes first Chinese man to win ATP title with Dallas Open victory
First Cricket News

Wu Yibing becomes first Chinese man to win ATP title with Dallas Open victory

Wu Yibing, who has surged up the global rankings in the past year from 1,869th last March to 97th in the world, collapsed on court in delight following his victory.