New Delhi: India’s Rohan Bopanna became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion on Sunday as the 43-year-old and his Australian partner Matt Ebden, 35, defeated top-seeded Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neil Skupski of Britain 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 in the men’s doubles final.

“Truly special. It’s called Tennis Paradise for a reason,” said Bopanna, who was playing in his 10th ATP Masters 1000 final. “I’ve been, over the years, coming here and seeing all these guys win for so many years. I’m really happy that Matt and I were able to do this and get this title here.

The Indo-Australian pair had stunned defending champions John Isner and Jack Sock in the semi-finals, and downed Canada’s tennis stars Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov in the quarters.

Bopanna’s history-making achievement led to a deluge of congratulatory messages on Twitter. Here are the best reactions.

Incredible effort @rohanbopanna @mattebden . Bofors gone where no Indian Man has gone before … The distance in the desert!! Keep climbing 🏆💪🏿🏆 @atptour #IndianWells — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) March 19, 2023

At 43 he is Indian Wells champion. Age is just a number. Brilliant @rohanbopanna just brilliant. Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat the top seeds to win the title. @RevSportz — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 19, 2023

Rohan Bopanna makes Tennis history with Matthew Ebden as he becomes the 1st Indian man to win the Indian Wells Masters and the oldest on the planet to win an ATP 1000 title. He is 43. The last man standing from the golden generation of Indian Tennis. 🇮🇳🎾 Grateful! ❤️ — Sayak Dipta Dey (@sayakdd28) March 19, 2023

🇮🇳 Bopanna, at 43, is the oldest Masters 1000 champion. 🏆 https://t.co/uUev1iHZWn — Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) March 19, 2023

Title No. 24 & 5th Masters title for 43 yrs young Rohan Bopanna 🔥🔥

➡️ Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden WIN prestigious Indian Wells Masters Doubles title after BEATING top seeds Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 in FINAL. #BNPParibasOpen pic.twitter.com/LqC88NL0xn — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) March 19, 2023

In the opening round, Bopanna and Ebden had defeated Rafael Matos (Brazil) and David Vega Hernandez (Spain).

