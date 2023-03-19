Sports

'Age is just a number': Twitter celebrates Bopanna becoming oldest player to win ATP Masters 1000 title

Rohan Bopanna, 43, became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion after winning the Indian Wells men's doubles title on Sunday.

FP Sports March 19, 2023 12:46:32 IST
'Age is just a number': Twitter celebrates Bopanna becoming oldest player to win ATP Masters 1000 title

Rohan Bopanna, 43, is the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion ever. AP

New Delhi: India’s Rohan Bopanna became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion on Sunday as the 43-year-old and his Australian partner Matt Ebden, 35, defeated top-seeded Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neil Skupski of Britain 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 in the men’s doubles final.

“Truly special. It’s called Tennis Paradise for a reason,” said Bopanna, who was playing in his 10th ATP Masters 1000 final. “I’ve been, over the years, coming here and seeing all these guys win for so many years. I’m really happy that Matt and I were able to do this and get this title here.

The Indo-Australian pair had stunned defending champions John Isner and Jack Sock in the semi-finals, and downed Canada’s tennis stars Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov in the quarters.

Bopanna’s history-making achievement led to a deluge of congratulatory messages on Twitter. Here are the best reactions.

In the opening round, Bopanna and Ebden had defeated Rafael Matos (Brazil) and David Vega Hernandez (Spain).

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 19, 2023 12:46:32 IST

TAGS:

also read

Indian Wells 2023: Despite difficulties, Daniil Medvedev sets up 4th round meeting with Alexander Zverev
Tennis

Indian Wells 2023: Despite difficulties, Daniil Medvedev sets up 4th round meeting with Alexander Zverev

Daniil Medvedev defeated Ilya Ivashka 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in Indian Wells to push his ATP win streak to 16 matches.

Indian Wells 2023: Ailing Stefanos Tsitsipas downplays his chances at ATP Masters 1000 event
Tennis

Indian Wells 2023: Ailing Stefanos Tsitsipas downplays his chances at ATP Masters 1000 event

After a first round bye Tsitsipas will open his campaign against Jordan Thompson, who blew past Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-1 in the veteran's first match in seven months.

Indian Wells 2023: Andy Murray survives another tense battle, Emma Raducanu advances
Tennis

Indian Wells 2023: Andy Murray survives another tense battle, Emma Raducanu advances

Andy Murray improved to 7-0 in decisive sets this year and will meet 15th-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta next