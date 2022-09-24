Sports

Roger Federer retires: ‘We’ll never see anything like this again’, Twitter emotional as Swiss legend bows out

Roger Federer's last match left the players and fans at the O2 arena emotional, but the fans not present at the arena were no different as they shared their emotions on Twitter.

FP Sports September 24, 2022 12:00:10 IST
Roger Federer retires: ‘We’ll never see anything like this again’, Twitter emotional as Swiss legend bows out

Roger Federer got a fitting farewell at the Laver Cup. But the fans and players were left emotional. AP

Roger Federer ended his legendary career with an anti-climactic defeat at the Laver Cup alongside his longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal.

Federer returned to the court after more than a year, with the crowds going gaga watching him in action. But the pair of Federer and Nadal lost 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 11-9 in the doubles match against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The game had a greater purpose than winning or losing as Federer had already announced his retirement last week. From hitting an ace to tying his shoelaces, everything was the last time as the Swiss legend said after the match.

While Federer was left in tears at the end of the day, Nadal as well got emotional stating that a part of him has left with the retirement of Federer.

The fans who were not at the O2 arena to express themselves in person, stormed Twitter to share their emotions.

We take a look at some of those tweets –

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 24, 2022 12:01:59 IST

TAGS:

also read

Roger Federer says, 'want to play forever... (but) everybody has to leave the game' | Watch
Tennis

Roger Federer says, 'want to play forever... (but) everybody has to leave the game' | Watch

Roger Federer says it was difficult for him to call time on his career but he understood that multiple injury setbacks were an indication that he can't be playing forever

Roger Federer: 'Some fans may not wake up at 3 am to watch Australian Open anymore'
Tennis

Roger Federer: 'Some fans may not wake up at 3 am to watch Australian Open anymore'

With Serena Williams and Roger Federer himself retiring, the Swiss great feels some fans may move away from the sports but many will stay with the game. He added there could be scenarios like fans not being awake till late to watch matches.

Roger Federer looks forward to meeting fans on 'a different type of tennis court' after farewell game in London
Tennis

Roger Federer looks forward to meeting fans on 'a different type of tennis court' after farewell game in London

Federer, who brought the curtains down on his glittering career in a doubles match at the Laver Cup in London, promised fans this wasn't the last they were going to see of him in the world of tennis.