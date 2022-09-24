Roger Federer ended his legendary career with an anti-climactic defeat at the Laver Cup alongside his longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal.

Federer returned to the court after more than a year, with the crowds going gaga watching him in action. But the pair of Federer and Nadal lost 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 11-9 in the doubles match against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The game had a greater purpose than winning or losing as Federer had already announced his retirement last week. From hitting an ace to tying his shoelaces, everything was the last time as the Swiss legend said after the match.

While Federer was left in tears at the end of the day, Nadal as well got emotional stating that a part of him has left with the retirement of Federer.

The fans who were not at the O 2 arena to express themselves in person, stormed Twitter to share their emotions.

We take a look at some of those tweets –

does it drive you crazy

just how fast the night changes#fedal #Federer pic.twitter.com/vtVq7rwKVn — Asmaa Corduva (@corduva77) September 24, 2022

1:30am. Still more than 100 journalists and photographers in the media centre at The O2 (there’s another section to my left) covering Roger Federer’s farewell night in London. #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/XMZaiDDkup — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) September 24, 2022

What an extraordinary and unique way to go into retirement, just like Roger Federer’s career and talent. Truly one of its kind. We’ll probably never see anything like this again. #RForever — Nikhila (@kokudum) September 23, 2022

I have genuinely never seen rivals this close. Rafa Nadal in tears over the retirement of his greatest ever rival but more importantly his friend. Their relationship will forever transcend sport. Amazing. #FedalForever #Federer pic.twitter.com/Tgh1dnYbCj — Zubeda Ismail (@zubedaismail) September 23, 2022

Ivan Ljubicic about the moment of retirement: „It is not ideal, but considering Roger wanted to play tennis until he was one hundred years old, this was the only way for him to stop. There’s no way that he would ever stop on his own!“ via @Tennis_Majors #federer — Brian (@camerlengo73_2) September 23, 2022

