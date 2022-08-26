Roger Federer, 41, hasn't taken court for 14 months, last playing at Wimbledon in 2021, but continues to be the highest earning tennis player.

Roger Federer hasn’t stepped on the tennis court in over a year but remains the highest-paid tennis player for a 17th straight year. The Swiss player leads the Forbes charts even though he’s not played in nearly 14 months.

Federer, 41, has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon last year. He then underwent knee surgery which has affected the twilight of his glittering career.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion still pulled in an estimated $90 million before taxes and agents’ fees over the last 12 months. The money, as per Forbes, comes from “endorsements, appearances and other business endeavours”.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, winner of four majors, is the second on the list after making an estimated $56.2 million in the last year.

She’s followed in the top five by Serena Williams ($35.1 million), Rafael Nadal ($31.4 million) and Novak Djokovic ($27.1 million).

In an indication of a sign of things to come and tennis’ progression towards the future stars, right behind them is 19-year-old Emma Raducanu who won the US Open last year. She makes her debut on the Forbes leaderboard having earned $21.1 million.

Defending US Open champion and World No 1 Daniil Medvedev collected an estimated $19.3 million to land at the seventh spot. Kei Nishikori ($13.2 million) and Venus Williams ($12 million) are eighth and ninth. The top-10 is rounded off by rising star Carlos Alcaraz with $10.9 million.

In total, top-10 tennis players’ earnings have dropped year-on-year. They’ve made an estimated $316 million seeing a slight decline from last year’s $320 million and even further down from 2020’s $343 million.

World’s Highest Paid Tennis Players 2022:

1. Roger Federer – $90 million (on-court: $0, off-court: $90 million)

2. Naomi Osaka – $56.2 million (on-court: $1.2 million, off-court: $55 million)

3. Serena Williams – $35.1 million (on-court: $0.1 million, off-court: $35 million)

4. Rafael Nadal – $31.4 million (on-court: $6.4 million, off-court: $25 million)

5. Novak Djokovic – $27.1 million (on-court: $7.1 million, off-court: $20 million)

6. Emma Raducanu – $21.1 million (on-court: $3.1 million, off-court: $18 million)

7. Daniil Medvedev – $19.3 million (on-court: $7.3 million, off-court: $12 million)

8. Kei Nishikori – $13.2 million (on-court: $0.2 million, off-court: $13 million)

9. Venus Williams – $12 million (on-court: $0.03 million, off-court: $12 million)

10. Carlos Alcaraz – $10.9 million (on-court: $5.9 million, off-court: $5 million)

