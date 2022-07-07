Rafael Nadal has 'seven millimetre' abdomen tear but still wants to play Wimbledon semi-final: Report
Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, underwent scans on the injury on Thursday following his gruelling 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) victory over Taylor Fritz in Wednesday's quarter-finals.
Rafael Nadal has suffered a "seven millimetre" tear to his abdomen but still intends to play his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios on Friday, sports daily Marca reported.
The 36-year-old said he was unsure over his ongoing participation in the tournament as he targets the third leg of a rare calendar Grand Slam.
"I can't give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar," he said after beating Fritz.
Nadal played under similar circumstances at the 2009 US Open when he had a two-centimetre tear.
He went on to make the semi-finals, losing to eventual champion Juan Martin del Potro.
