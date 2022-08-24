Previously, in 2015, Petra Kvitova got engaged to Radek Meidl, a hockey player from the Czech Republic.

Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, made the announcement on Wednesday that she is engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek in her "special place," the All England Lawn Tennis Club. The two have reportedly been dating since 2020.

In the photograph, Kvitova and Venak can be seen smiling at the lens. The photo was captured on the balcony of All England Lawn Tennis Club. The caption of Kvitova’s tweet reads, “Happy news we wanted to share with you guys. I said ‘yes’ in my special place.”

The tweet has grabbed much attention across social media and fans went on to congratulate the pair. The announcement came days after Kvitova finished runner-up in Cincinnati.

Petra Kvitova and Jiri Vanek started working together during the 2016 off-season.

A user said, “So excited and happy for you! Congrats to you both!”

So excited and happy for you! Congrats to you both! — Eleanor Adams (@epadams) August 24, 2022

Another person felt “overjoyed” after receiving the news and wished them a “happy and forever relationship.”

Glad to see you so overjoyed! Wish both of you a happy and forever relationship. — eva kovacs (@budapestborn) August 24, 2022

A person expressed her love for them and marked it as “the happiest news.”

The happiest news — Katie Spellman (@Spellman_Katie) August 24, 2022

An individual noted, “I am so happy for you Petra and Jiri. Wishing you guys nothing but the best. Happy Engagement!”

Petra!!!! I'm so really happy for you!!! I wish all the best guys....always take care of Petra, she is a special girl, there are few like her ❤️❤️❤️ — Lara@75 (@rebeka_140575) August 24, 2022

Congrats Petra!! ❤️ you two always look so happy together this is wonderful news!! — Jake Kulick (@player3jrk) August 24, 2022

How wonderful <3 many congratulations to you and Jiri <3 — Lindsay24 (@oceanview_80) August 24, 2022

Previously, in 2015, Kvitova was engaged to Radek Meidl, a hockey player from the Czech Republic.

In the Cincinnati final, Caroline Garcia defeated Kvitova 6-2, 6-4.

In her 40th career final, Kvitova was aiming for her 30th victory. Kvitova's second-serve return into the net gave Garcia the victory.

