Petra Kvitova gets engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek at Wimbledon
Previously, in 2015, Petra Kvitova got engaged to Radek Meidl, a hockey player from the Czech Republic.
Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, made the announcement on Wednesday that she is engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek in her "special place," the All England Lawn Tennis Club. The two have reportedly been dating since 2020.
In the photograph, Kvitova and Venak can be seen smiling at the lens. The photo was captured on the balcony of All England Lawn Tennis Club. The caption of Kvitova’s tweet reads, “Happy news we wanted to share with you guys. I said ‘yes’ in my special place.”
The tweet has grabbed much attention across social media and fans went on to congratulate the pair. The announcement came days after Kvitova finished runner-up in Cincinnati.
Petra Kvitova and Jiri Vanek started working together during the 2016 off-season.
A user said, “So excited and happy for you! Congrats to you both!”
So excited and happy for you! Congrats to you both!
— Eleanor Adams (@epadams) August 24, 2022
Another person felt “overjoyed” after receiving the news and wished them a “happy and forever relationship.”
Glad to see you so overjoyed! Wish both of you a happy and forever relationship.
— eva kovacs (@budapestborn) August 24, 2022
A person expressed her love for them and marked it as “the happiest news.”
The happiest news
— Katie Spellman (@Spellman_Katie) August 24, 2022
An individual noted, “I am so happy for you Petra and Jiri. Wishing you guys nothing but the best. Happy Engagement!”
Petra!!!! I'm so really happy for you!!! I wish all the best guys....always take care of Petra, she is a special girl, there are few like her ❤️❤️❤️
— Lara@75 (@rebeka_140575) August 24, 2022
Congrats Petra!! ❤️ you two always look so happy together this is wonderful news!!
— Jake Kulick (@player3jrk) August 24, 2022
How wonderful <3 many congratulations to you and Jiri <3
— Lindsay24 (@oceanview_80) August 24, 2022
Previously, in 2015, Kvitova was engaged to Radek Meidl, a hockey player from the Czech Republic.
In the Cincinnati final, Caroline Garcia defeated Kvitova 6-2, 6-4.
In her 40th career final, Kvitova was aiming for her 30th victory. Kvitova's second-serve return into the net gave Garcia the victory.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
US Open 2022 prize money sees a bump with maximum rewards going to qualifiers
US Open prize money has exceeded $60 million for the first time for the 2022 edition. But the interesting part of the story is that it benefits the qualifiers.
US Open 2022: Singles winners to get $2.6 million, total prize money $60 million
In 2019, the last year before the coronavirus pandemic, the singles champions earned $3.9 million. A first-round loser got $58,000 and a player eliminated in the second round earned $100,000.
Borna Coric crashes Rafael Nadal's welcome back party in Cincinnati
Nadal was playing his first match in well over a month after withdrawing with an abdominal injury from his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.