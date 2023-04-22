Novak Djokovic to miss Madrid Open along with Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic's withdrawal is believed to be related to an elbow problem he has been suffering from since Monte Carlo two weeks ago.
Madrid: Madrid Open has been handed a double blow after World No 1 Novak Djokovic pulled out. The announcement comes on the back of Rafael Nadal also opting out of the Masters 1000 event in the Spanish capital.
“Novak Djokovic is unable to compete at the Madrid Open,” the organisers wrote on social media ahead of the tournament which starts 26 April and acts as a warmup for French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year.
Djokovic’s withdrawal is believed to be related to an elbow problem he has been suffering from since Monte Carlo two weeks ago. The withdrawal is a blow to his preparations for Roland Garros, which starts at the end of May.
Djokovic, 35, went down in straight sets against compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals at Banja Luka in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday.
Earlier, in Monte Carlo, the Serb was beaten by underdog Lorenzo Musetti and said ahead of the Srpska Open that his elbow was “not in an ideal condition”.
Both Djokovic and Nadal are on 22 Grand Slam titles and neither look to be in good physical condition for the clay court major in Paris.
Djokovic missed tournaments earlier this year at Indian Wells and Miami, but they were over his refusal to get a Covid-19 vaccination.
“I was many levels below what I want,” said the two-time French Open champion, after his defeat by Lajovic.
“Playing like that, I can’t win against opponents who are so solid on this surface. But what can I do? It’s simply sport. I was trying but it wasn’t working.
“I didn’t feel very good physically on court. My legs were slow, I missed a lot of balls. I played well at times, but generally well below standard.”
