Novak Djokovic is likely to miss the US Open because the American government isn't allowing unvaccinated foreign nationals to enter the country.

New York: John McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic being denied the opportunity to play the US Open is "a joke". The four-time US Open champion McEnroe doesn't find it "fair" that Djokovic cannot enter the United States considering he's not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Djokovic has refused to take the vaccine and appears set to miss out on the last major of the season due to current US government rules that require travellers to show proof of full vaccination.

The Serb has previously said he was prepared to miss tournaments that require participating players to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic is on the entry list for the major that gets underway on 29 August.

"I don't think it's fair," McEnroe told reporters. "I think it's a joke.

"I would have had the vaccine and gone and played but he's got very strong beliefs and you have to respect that.

"At this point, in the pandemic, we're two-and-a-half years in, I think people in all parts of the world know more about it, and the idea that he can't travel here to play, to me is a joke."

Djokovic has already missed the Australian Open after being deported from the country over his vaccination status in January.

In his absence, Rafael Nadal triumphed in the final against Daniil Medvedev and took the lead in overall race for most Grand Slam titles. As it stands, Nadal is on 22 majors, Djokovic on 21 and Roger Federer on 20.

When asked if Novak's chances of finishing above Nadal and Federer were being affected by his absences from major tournaments, McEnroe said, "that's the question that we all want to know the answer to."

"Obviously, Rafa Nadal has benefited from that. If a guy has won the Australian Open eight or nine times, you would think (Djokovic blew) a chance in a way.

"These three guys are already above everyone else. Rafa was able to pull off a miraculous win that not many people expected in Australia. Novak got there at Wimbledon and then Rafa got hurt."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.