Novak Djokovic is revealed to be using an ‘incredibly effective nanotechnology’ to elevate his game at the French Open in Paris. At least that’s what an Italian company associated with the chip has claimed.

A small, mysterious object was seen taped to Djokovic’s chest during his second round match against Marton Fucsovics in Paris. It led to discussions over its objective and use to the former World No 1.

Interestingly, his team was spotted giving the Serb a replacement device with the help of a ball girl, which only added to everyone’s curiosity.

“Something taped to Novak. Have you ever seen Robert Downey Jr. in the same room as Djokovic? Maybe Novak is Iron Man,” joked commentator Jim Courier on Tennis Channel while referring to the metal-looking object which is about the size of a small bottle cap.

Djokovic was asked about the chip and he joked, “When I was a kid I liked Iron Man a lot, so I try to impersonate Iron Man,” before elaborating on it, “My team delivers an incredibly efficient nanotechnology to help me deliver my best on the court, so that’s the biggest secret of my career. If it wasn’t for that, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here.”

What is the chip-like device on Djokovic’s chest?

Tao Technologies, an Italian company that specialises in patenting and creating innovative nanotechnological devices for human health and well-being, has claimed to be behind the technology that Djokovic is using.

The company called it “an incredibly effective nanotechnology” and the “biggest secret” of Djokovic’s career. A social media post read:

“One of the best tennis players of all time, Novak Djokovic, last night showed at Roland Garros, during the match against Marton Fucsovics, a “patch” declaring that it’s “an incredibly effective nanotechnology” and the “biggest secret of his career.”

“Well, the nanotechnology in question is Taopatch® SPORT and we, Tao Technologies, are the Italian company that produces them. We specialise in patenting and creating innovative nanotechnological devices for human health and well-being.”

The company elaborated that the device is activated by sunlight and body heat. It said the chip is able to provide health benefits.

“Taopatch® is activated by sunlight and body heat. The body’s infrared activates Taopatch®’s layers of nanocrystals. Once turned on, the nanocrystals emit photons towards the body providing several health benefits.”

Djokovic and history of questionable beliefs

Djokovic, who has publicly refused to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and missed tournaments aplenty in the process, has had a long history with alternative medicine. He’s maintained skepticism around conventional science while claiming he can find “basic ways to survive” by using the strength of his own body without resorting to outside intervention.

In 2010, Djokovic met a doctor in Croatia and diagnosed himself to have a wheat intolerance because his arm felt “noticeably weaker” when in close proximity to gluten.

Another comic moment came when he teamed up with former player Pepe Imaz, a coach-cum-spiritual guide, whose techniques included the power of extremely long hugs while preaching “peace and love”.

He also began extolling the virtues of hyperbolic chambers, telekinesis and telepathy and referred to them as “gifts from a higher order, the source, the god, whatever, that allows us to understand the higher power and higher order in ourselves”.

In 2021, Novak made one of several visits to the Pyramid of The Sun, located in the Bosnian hill town of Visoko. It’s said the ancient site is enshrined with mystical healing powers. “I know there are many doubts and dilemmas about the authenticity [of the place],” Djokovic said. “[But] in order to fully understand what is going on here… you have to come.”

During a live stream, Djokovic also claimed that toxic food and polluted water could be purified through “energetical transformation, through the power of prayer, through the power of gratitude”.

Maybe the most extreme version of his beliefs came in 2017 as Djokovic struggled with an elbow injury. He remained vehemently opposed to getting surgery. Despite suffering from extreme pain, he wished to find a cure through holistic medicine. When he finally succumbed to getting operated on in February 2018, Djokovic claims he cried for three days straight. “Every time I thought about what I did, I felt like I had failed myself,” he said.

As Djokovic fittingly said after commenting on Kosovo-Serbia relationship, “Drama-free Grand Slam, I don’t think it can happen for me!”

